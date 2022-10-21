Read full article on original website
Mexican EV startup aims to launch sub-$20k EV later this year
A Mexican solar manufacturer turned EV startup has unveiled its first electric vehicle, the SEV E-WAN. Touted as the cheapest zero-emissions vehicle in Mexico, the SEV E-WAN hopes to take the Mexican car market by storm, aiming to produce and sell 18,000 vehicles in 2023. The company will begin to take orders for the upcoming vehicle this November, with deliveries starting in December.
Tesla lowers price China made Model 3 & Model Ys.
Tesla lowered its starting prices for its made-in-China Model 3 and Model Y vehicles according to listings posted on its website. These are the first cuts by Tesla this year and follow Tesla’s offer of limited incentives to customers who purchased Tesla insurance in September. Those who purchased Tesla’s insurance last month received a subsidy worth $1,140. Tesla expanded its insurance to China last year.
Tesla’s home HVAC with HEPA filters is still on the table: Elon Musk
Tesla may have its hands full with its current product lineup, but Elon Musk seems intent on having the company eventually enter the home HVAC industry. In a recent post on Twitter, Musk reiterated Tesla’s plans to eventually release a home HVAC system with a HEPA filter, which should provide clean air to an entire home.
Tesla shareholder sues company over 2018 SEC consent decree
Tesla was sued by a shareholder last Friday after accusing the company’s board members of breaching their fiduciary duties in connection with the automaker’s 2018 consent decree with the SEC. Tesla said in a 10-Q filing with the SEC on Monday that a shareholder filed the suit on...
Inflation Reduction Act used EV funding mostly applies to PHEVs
The vast majority of vehicles that qualify for Inflation Reduction Act incentives are PHEVs instead of fully electric vehicles. One of the most consistent criticisms of electric vehicles is their high upfront cost compared to gas and hybrid alternatives. However, according to market research completed by Recurrent Auto, as more and more new EVs have entered the market, used electric vehicles have finally decreased in price this September. However, Inflation Reduction Act funds created to help make these used electric vehicles more affordable, mainly apply to plug-in hybrid vehicles instead.
UK combats energy crisis with Tesla Megapack projects
The UK is constructing numerous massive Tesla Megapack systems to combat the ongoing oil crisis. As the energy crisis continues to raddle Europe, Tesla Megapack projects are the newest tool countries are turning to, to battle oil reliance. Currently, three Tesla Megapack projects are under construction in the United Kingdom, including the UK’s largest, and two others are already in operation.
Lucid officially launches at-home charging station for EVs
Lucid Group announced on Tuesday morning that it had officially launched an at-home charging station for its EVs. The launch of the at-home charging station is a part of the official launch of Lucid Vehicle Accessories, an expanding lineup of accessories that serve as a “stylish complement” to each Air sedan trim level the company offers.
Tesla continues Asian expansion with 50th Japanese Supercharger
Tesla has announced that it has placed its 50th supercharger in Japan, continuing the company’s expansion in Asia. This year, Tesla has worked to expand its presence and product offerings in Asia. The Tesla Model Y has been making waves in numerous Asian markets, Tesla started a virtual power plant in Japan, and the Tesla Model S Plaid has been spotted multiple times in China ahead of a possible launch in the country. Now the company has announced its 50th supercharger placed in Japan.
Tesla China quietly launches new referral program in China
Amidst news of a round of substantial price cuts for the Model 3 and Model Y in China, Tesla quietly launched a revamped referral program. The company’s new referral program is quite unique as it takes the form of a “Treasure Box” that can provide various prizes for customers.
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla Semi lands EPA green light to begin deliveries
The Tesla Semi has officially landed the green light to be delivered to customers. The EPA confirmed to Teslarati that the Semi has been assessed by the agency and granted a Certificate of Conformity to enter the stream of commerce, something Tesla had not gained from the agency in previous years after announcing imminent deliveries in 2020 and 2021.
US Transport Secretary thinks Musk’s Hyperloop idea is interesting, but not on the govt’s dime
Elon Musk’s idea for his Hyperloop concept is definitely interesting, but it should not be explored using the government’s dime. This is, at least, according to US Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. During a recent Q&A session on Monday, Buttigieg discussed the Biden administration’s approach to new...
New Jersey lawmakers seek to prohibit in-car subscriptions
With the advent of connected cars, the emergence of in-car subscriptions seems inevitable. But while subscriptions to services like Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite are quite reasonable considering the full price of the system, other carmakers such as BMW have opted to introduce in-car subscriptions for features that are otherwise built-in already, such as heated seats.
Tesla adds 7 new Model 3 and Y tutorial videos to YouTube
On Monday, Tesla added seven new tutorial videos focused on its top-selling electric vehicles to its YouTube channel. In Q3 2022, Tesla produced 345,988 Model 3 and Y vehicles and delivered 325,158 Model 3 and Y vehicles. With the bulk of its sales being these two models, it makes sense for Tesla to want to support its new customers.
Tesla owners’ rebates piss off NZ official: “This is a reverse Robin Hood scheme”
Vehicles like the Teslas have become popular in New Zealand, with the Model Y becoming one of the country’s best-selling vehicles in August and September. And with more electric cars on the road, more EV owners have received rebates for their vehicle purchases. This appears to have annoyed some officials.
Elon Musk pondering investment in Mexican state of Nuevo Leon: report
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly considering an investment in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, which borders Texas, the site of the electric vehicle maker’s Gigafactory Texas facility. The update was related by individuals familiar with the matter on Monday. Photographs of Musk’s recent visit to Nuevo...
New Tesla Cybertruck bodies spotted within Giga Texas
Tesla Cybertruck bodies were spotted inside Gigafactory Texas recently. The bodies show Tesla’s progress with Cybertruck production as it prepares to deliver the pickup truck. A vigilant “guy” took some photos inside Gigafactory Texas of a tarp covering a Cybertruck body. The Cybertruck’s unique shape was outlined through the...
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
Rivian R1T powered tonneau cover temporarily removed from production
The Rivian R1T is arguably one of the most compelling pickup trucks in the market, with its robust set of accessories and built-in features. But while the company has already announced that it is redesigning the all-electric pickup’s Camp Kitchen, Rivian has now indicated that the company is also temporarily pulling the R1T’s powered tonneau cover from production.
