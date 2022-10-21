Read full article on original website
Lexington mayoral race hits home stretch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the home stretch for incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and her challenger Councilman David Kloiber. Crime and how to reduce it has emerged as a leading issue in the race, but the candidates have a lot to say when it comes to keeping Lexington affordable and how our city continues to grow.
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington business withdraws application for incinerator permit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mulch company has withdrawn its controversial permit application to use an incinerator on its property, WKYT Investigates has confirmed. C&R Asphalt and Mulch faced a groundswell of opposition to its plans. The business had applied for a permit from the Kentucky Division for Air...
Care packages from Lexington to soldiers
Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God
Evidence of missing Crystal Rogers found in Bardstown
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dies at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Wilma Haverly Barnstable, who co-founded the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, has died at the age of 94. Barnstable was born in Corbin and moved to Lexington at the age of 16, where she attended the University of Kentucky. The gala she started with her daughters has...
Wilma Barnstable dies at 94
Dry conditions spike 11 fires across Kentucky in one day
40k free books distributed in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Schools partnered with AFT Kentucky 120 United and First Book to distribute 40,000 free books in Lexington on Saturday. “Reading starts the minute you’re born and it’s so crucial to development,” said organizer for AFT KY 120 United, Nema Brewer. “This is a strong message that we’re sending today. It’s saying, ‘hey We’re here. we want to be part of this community. We wanna work together. Let’s do this Lexington and I think that we can be a beacon for the state and what can be done when teachers and public school employees have that voice and that seat. I mean this just shows you today how hungry Fayette County is for this.”
3 shot in Lexington early Sunday
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
Flood relief donation highlights Kentucky Blue-White game
Lexington hosts annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Hundreds of people came to downtown Lexington for the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade. People said event is unlike any other. Nevaeh Southern and her mom waited at the fence for the parade to start. “There’s a parade and candy. I like standing here for the candy,”...
Food truck takes top honors, Sawyer’s opens in new location
A Nicholasville food truck owner took top honors at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship earlier this fall by doing it his way ... Boston’s Way. The championship, held at Renfro Valley’s Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, featured about 25 contenders, said Boston’s Way owner/operator Bobby Levasseur, a Lowell, Massachusetts, native who bested them all with his entries of a steak bomb, which is his version of a cheesesteak, a side of loaded Dianne Bomb Fries and sweet rolls for dessert.
Woman found dead inside Lexington home, police investigate
The current state of Lexington’s housing market
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Fayette County property valuation administrator, there is a decline in the number of homes being sold since the beginning of 2022, and people in the market for a home right now say it’s been a long journey. “With our kind of rapid...
'No mere mortal can resist' Lexington's Thriller parade
Creatures crawling in search of blood? Check. Grisly ghouls from every tomb? Check. That can only mean one thing… it's Thriller. Hundreds of dancing dead will descend on downtown again on Saturday as the annual Thriller parade takes over Main Street. Mayor Linda Gorton reminded event-goers it’s a tradition that’s gained attention across the country.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing. The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year. The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to...
Morning weather forecast: 10/25/22
