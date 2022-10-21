Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
2 New iOS 16 Features That Actually Just Drain Your iPhone Battery
If your iPhone is always dying, it's time to make some changes. Maybe you need to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables, or invest in a decent power bank that lets you charge your iPhone from anywhere, without depending on a wall outlet. You could also turn on Low...
CNET
PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Finally Score a Console in October
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The PS5 remains elusive as we near the second anniversary of its launch, but a new way to obtain one has emerged. Amazon has started a PS5 invitation system that could possibly make it easier to get your hands on the new console. It won't necessarily guarantee you a PS5, but it's worth signing up for. There's always the tried-and-true method of keeping your eyes on stock at your favourite retailers, too, if you prefer buying from somewhere else or aren't selected as part of Amazon's new queue system. With awesome games like God of War: Ragnarok and the upcoming PSVR 2, it's a great time to snag the PS5.
CNET
Kindle 2022 E-Reader Review: The Cheaper Alternative to the Paperwhite
Until this year there's been a pretty clear delineation between Amazon's entry-level Kindle and the step-up Kindle Paperwhite. The pricier model offered a screen that was bigger, with higher resolution and a better internal light. That crisper E Ink display -- 300 pixels per inch, or nearly twice the density of the 167 ppi on the older Kindle -- made the Paperwhite an easy recommendation to those who could afford it. But things have gotten a bit more complicated now with the arrival of the Kindle 2022, which matches the 300-ppi display density of the Paperwhite and throws in USB-C charging, all for $100. Yes, that's $10 more than what the Kindle 2019 cost, but it's also $40 less than the Paperwhite.
CNET
Save Hundreds On Garmin's Ultrarugged Fitness Trackers and Much More
There are tons of fancy smartwatches and "luxury" fitness trackers on the market right now, but you can leave those to the weekend casuals. If you're serious about your fitness, and need a fitness tracker that's as tough as you are, you'll want to get a Garmin. The brand makes some of the most advanced and durable fitness trackers out there, and while they often come with a hefty price tag, right now you can get your hands on one for less. Garmin is currently offering some serious savings on select fitness trackers, as well as GPS units, fish finders and other sport and fitness tech. These deals don't have a clear-cut expiration, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
Save Nearly $50 On This Compact Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker
It doesn't really matter what you're doing, just about any activity is better with a little music in the background. And if you're looking for a compact speaker so you can take your tunes with you anywhere, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up this portable Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker on sale for just $80, saving you $49 compared to the usual price. The "color" part of its name may be a little misleading here, as this deal is only available on the black model. There's no set expiration on this discount, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available.
CNET
Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live
Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
CNET
2023 Honda Accord Teasers Hint at a Sleeker Sedan With Built-In Google Smarts
Honda has had one heck of a busy year. Thus far, the automaker has debuted new iterations of the CR-V and HR-V crossovers, and it's also teased its next-generation three-row Pilot SUV. But the automaker isn't done just yet. There's still a new Accord on the way, and today, we get a better idea of what to expect from it.
CNET
Amazon's Echo Show 5 Returns to Prime Day Price with Free Smart Bulb
Amazon's second-gen Echo Show 5 is back on sale for just $35. Not only is this a $50 discount and a match for the all-time low set for the smart display during this month's fall Prime Day event, but you'll also score a free Sengled smart bulb (worth $15) with your purchase to get your smart home started. The deal is a part of Best Buy's Black Friday sale which is already underway and the bundle is similar to one of the most popular Prime Day deals we saw a couple of weeks ago. The $35 price tag is being matched at Amazon, though there's no extra freebie there.
CNET
WhatsApp Down in Widespread Outage
Meta-owned WhatsApp is experiencing a disruption of services with people reporting issues on Tuesday across a number of countries, including India, Singapore, the UK and the US. Web outage reporting site Down Detector showed a spike in reports at about 3:17 a.m. ET Tuesday with complaints highlighting issues sending and...
CNET
Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphone Deal Knocks Them Back Down to All-Time Low at $80 Off
If you're serious about music and want a serious pair of headphones to match, the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45s are one of the best you'll find out there. They're one of CNET's favorite full-size headphones on the market, high on our lists of best over-ear headphones and best noise-canceling headphones. And right now at Amazon, you can pick them up for just $249 -- $80 off and a match for the lowest price we've seen. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.
CNET
You Can Buy a Bigger TV Than You Think
If it's been a while since you last bought a TV, you might be surprised to learn that what's considered "big" has changed a lot. These days even 42 and 50 inches are barely considered "midsized." This is thanks to manufacturers being able to make larger screens more cheaply, and also 4K and 8K resolutions making huge TVs more usable. Ultraslim designs also mean that larger screens take up less space.
Comments / 0