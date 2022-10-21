ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘It affects the meta for sure’: n0tail and Ceb on how the long break will impact teams at TI11

For the first time in 11 whole The Internationals, we have a break between the main stage playoffs and the grand finals weekend. This week-long break might come as a blessing to some players who have been playing non-stop throughout these last couple of months, either getting ready for TI or playing through the various qualifiers to get to the main stage.
Apex’s new Broken Moon map’s zip rail system will help shake up the flow of matches

Apex Legends’ Broken Moon map will boast plenty of surface area. Respawn Entertainment will give players a way to traverse quickly throughout its vast landscape when it launches on Nov. 1. Broken Moon’s zip rail system is a roller-coaster-like web of high-speed zip lines that will allow players to move quickly—and can even shake up how they rotate throughout the map.
Team Spirit could shuffle its Dota 2 roster following poor TI11 performance

Team Spirit shocked the world with a run that ended in lifting the Aegis of Champions at The International 10, and that momentum carried over into the next season as the team dominated the EEU region and won a Major heading into TI11. However, the Spirit that showed up to...
Riot Forge delays League-inspired titles CONV/RGENCE, Song of Nunu to 2023

Riot Forge’s two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu, have been pushed back to 2023, the studio announced today. “While we’re so excited about the progress of both games, we’re going to need a little more time to put on some finishing touches,” Riot Forge said. “Right now both games are scheduled to release sometime in 2023, and we’ll be sure to provide more updates as soon as we’re ready.”
It’s a trap: Teemo player outsmarts opponents with time-wasting outplay

There are many annoying champions to play against in League of Legends—and Teemo is certainly one of them. Two players recently got to experience what it feels like to play against Teemo. In a clip posted on League’s subreddit, Akali and Kayn spent a little over two minutes to find the Swift Scout, allowing his team to take other advantages over the map.
How to earn and redeem free Overwatch 2 skins and rewards during 2022 OWL Playoffs

More free rewards are on their way for Overwatch 2 players that indulge in the upcoming Overwatch League Playoffs. Blizzard recently announced that fans who tune into the final few days of the 2022 Overwatch League season from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 will earn “Postseason Perks,” which are various cosmetics commemorating the season, including exclusive skins, emotes, and icons. The sprays, name cards, and icons were all created by various community artists, and will only be obtainable through watching games in this limited duration.
Where to find (and destroy) haunted furniture in Fortnite

Fortnite celebrates each holiday with different content and challenges to engage the players year-round. It’s near the end of October, so that means Epic Games is celebrating with the Fortnitemares event. Players have taken different challenges that invited them to fight zombies and new bosses, but the latest quest introduces a much scarier enemy: furniture.
When does the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 event end?

Halloween Terror has the distinction of being Overwatch 2‘s first seasonal event. Besides bringing back everything that made the first Overwatch’s Halloween Terror events great—new cosmetics, a fun limited-time game mode, and lore developments—this iteration of the event will introduce another PvE mode, which will likely get players excited for the game’s upcoming full-scale PvE mode in 2023.
Beastcoast can’t hang with PSG.LGD, exit TI11 after fighting through COVID

Facing elimination from any tournament puts stress on players, but when you know you will have to play from a position that isn’t your best, that makes things even harder. That is something beastcoast had to come to terms with ahead of their elimination series against PSG.LGD at The International 2022, where they had to play through complications surrounding multiple players contracting COVID. And, while they put up an incredible fight, it really looked like the South American team just didn’t have enough in the tank.
PSG.LGD record worst placement in years at TI11 as Faith_bian retires from Dota 2

PSG.LGD entered The International 2022 as the favorite to win it all on the back of their recent and historical results. But the dominant Chinese force was challenged early and never truly made it back to their top form, eventually falling to Team Aster in a heartbreaking 2-0 loss and fifth-place exit.
TFT 12.20 B-patch removes fast 8 Augments, ships Dragon 6 reverts

Riot Games is dropping a major Teamfight Tactics 12.20 B-patch, removing two Prismatic Draconic Augments from the game until after Worlds, along with nerfs to overperformers and the Dragon changes that didn’t ship with Patch 12.20. Several TFT Set 7.5 Regional Final tournaments are slated to take place during...
Modern Warfare 2 campaign ‘Alone’ mission: How to find a sharp weapon

Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is full of Easter eggs, returning characters, and fun surprises. One of the bigger surprises involves a main character’s betrayal of the rest of the team, setting up the final big stakes toward the end of the campaign. If you’re here, you know what we’re talking about, and you’re looking for help to even the odds against them.
Best Sylas Build in League of Legends

Sylas was a game-changer for Riot Games and for the League of Legends ecosystem overall. After the release of Zoe, who steals summoners’ spells, Sylas became a popular champion for his ability to steal ultimates from enemies. Since his release, pros and high solo queue players have spent hours...
The biggest VALORANT questions answered before VCT 2023 kicks off

It’s getting closer and closer to the start of the 2023 VCT season and the partnership era of VALORANT. Across the world, the 30 partnered teams are shaping their rosters and circling the month of February on their calendars with the kickoff tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil on their minds.
The best beginner cards in Marvel Snap | five best starter decks

Marvel Snap is the new Marvel Heroes and Villains collectible card game developed by Second Dinner Studios and available for free on mobile and PC via Steam. Matches are fast-paced and take place over six turns in which both players play their cards at one of three famous locations available in each battle.

