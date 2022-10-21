Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
‘It affects the meta for sure’: n0tail and Ceb on how the long break will impact teams at TI11
For the first time in 11 whole The Internationals, we have a break between the main stage playoffs and the grand finals weekend. This week-long break might come as a blessing to some players who have been playing non-stop throughout these last couple of months, either getting ready for TI or playing through the various qualifiers to get to the main stage.
dotesports.com
A Creep and a Rampage: How Thunder Awaken made Dota 2 history for South America at TI11
Fans were treated to what felt like a Dota 2 stage show on the last day before The International 2022’s week-long break heading into the finals. Not a single team could get a winning streak going apart from Team Liquid as beastcoast and PSG.LGD bid farewell to the tournament despite their best efforts.
dotesports.com
Apex’s new Broken Moon map’s zip rail system will help shake up the flow of matches
Apex Legends’ Broken Moon map will boast plenty of surface area. Respawn Entertainment will give players a way to traverse quickly throughout its vast landscape when it launches on Nov. 1. Broken Moon’s zip rail system is a roller-coaster-like web of high-speed zip lines that will allow players to move quickly—and can even shake up how they rotate throughout the map.
dotesports.com
Team Spirit could shuffle its Dota 2 roster following poor TI11 performance
Team Spirit shocked the world with a run that ended in lifting the Aegis of Champions at The International 10, and that momentum carried over into the next season as the team dominated the EEU region and won a Major heading into TI11. However, the Spirit that showed up to...
dotesports.com
Riot Forge delays League-inspired titles CONV/RGENCE, Song of Nunu to 2023
Riot Forge’s two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu, have been pushed back to 2023, the studio announced today. “While we’re so excited about the progress of both games, we’re going to need a little more time to put on some finishing touches,” Riot Forge said. “Right now both games are scheduled to release sometime in 2023, and we’ll be sure to provide more updates as soon as we’re ready.”
dotesports.com
It’s a trap: Teemo player outsmarts opponents with time-wasting outplay
There are many annoying champions to play against in League of Legends—and Teemo is certainly one of them. Two players recently got to experience what it feels like to play against Teemo. In a clip posted on League’s subreddit, Akali and Kayn spent a little over two minutes to find the Swift Scout, allowing his team to take other advantages over the map.
dotesports.com
How to earn and redeem free Overwatch 2 skins and rewards during 2022 OWL Playoffs
More free rewards are on their way for Overwatch 2 players that indulge in the upcoming Overwatch League Playoffs. Blizzard recently announced that fans who tune into the final few days of the 2022 Overwatch League season from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 will earn “Postseason Perks,” which are various cosmetics commemorating the season, including exclusive skins, emotes, and icons. The sprays, name cards, and icons were all created by various community artists, and will only be obtainable through watching games in this limited duration.
dotesports.com
Where to find (and destroy) haunted furniture in Fortnite
Fortnite celebrates each holiday with different content and challenges to engage the players year-round. It’s near the end of October, so that means Epic Games is celebrating with the Fortnitemares event. Players have taken different challenges that invited them to fight zombies and new bosses, but the latest quest introduces a much scarier enemy: furniture.
dotesports.com
When does the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 event end?
Halloween Terror has the distinction of being Overwatch 2‘s first seasonal event. Besides bringing back everything that made the first Overwatch’s Halloween Terror events great—new cosmetics, a fun limited-time game mode, and lore developments—this iteration of the event will introduce another PvE mode, which will likely get players excited for the game’s upcoming full-scale PvE mode in 2023.
dotesports.com
Beastcoast can’t hang with PSG.LGD, exit TI11 after fighting through COVID
Facing elimination from any tournament puts stress on players, but when you know you will have to play from a position that isn’t your best, that makes things even harder. That is something beastcoast had to come to terms with ahead of their elimination series against PSG.LGD at The International 2022, where they had to play through complications surrounding multiple players contracting COVID. And, while they put up an incredible fight, it really looked like the South American team just didn’t have enough in the tank.
dotesports.com
PSG.LGD record worst placement in years at TI11 as Faith_bian retires from Dota 2
PSG.LGD entered The International 2022 as the favorite to win it all on the back of their recent and historical results. But the dominant Chinese force was challenged early and never truly made it back to their top form, eventually falling to Team Aster in a heartbreaking 2-0 loss and fifth-place exit.
dotesports.com
TFT 12.20 B-patch removes fast 8 Augments, ships Dragon 6 reverts
Riot Games is dropping a major Teamfight Tactics 12.20 B-patch, removing two Prismatic Draconic Augments from the game until after Worlds, along with nerfs to overperformers and the Dragon changes that didn’t ship with Patch 12.20. Several TFT Set 7.5 Regional Final tournaments are slated to take place during...
dotesports.com
OpTic Gaming survive grand finals scare in Seattle to become Halo World Champions
Before the Orlando Major last month, Lucid and Trippy hadn’t lifted a trophy at a major Halo LAN tournament. Now both players, alongside esports legends FormaL and aPG, can call themselves world champions after what was an explosive grand finals for Halo Infinite‘s first competitive season. A bracket...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 campaign ‘Alone’ mission: How to find a sharp weapon
Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is full of Easter eggs, returning characters, and fun surprises. One of the bigger surprises involves a main character’s betrayal of the rest of the team, setting up the final big stakes toward the end of the campaign. If you’re here, you know what we’re talking about, and you’re looking for help to even the odds against them.
dotesports.com
Best Sylas Build in League of Legends
Sylas was a game-changer for Riot Games and for the League of Legends ecosystem overall. After the release of Zoe, who steals summoners’ spells, Sylas became a popular champion for his ability to steal ultimates from enemies. Since his release, pros and high solo queue players have spent hours...
dotesports.com
Ninja still prefers Apex and Fortnite over Warzone, but Warzone 2 could win him back if it changes these things
Despite being primarily known as a Fortnite player, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins admitted he enjoys playing Warzone too—just not enough to keep him hooked in the long term. It’s the reason the Twitch and YouTube star prefers playing Fortnite and even Apex Legends over it. What puts...
dotesports.com
Riot devs line up nerfs for Bel’Veth, Miss Fortune, and more in League Patch 12.21 as 2023 prep begins
A monster, a robot, and a pirate walk into a League update. Riot Games has unveiled the League of Legends champions to be hit with nerfs in the game’s next balance patch and this time around the unlucky trio (the developers are keeping this one small) are Bel’Veth, Blitzcrank, and Miss Fortune.
dotesports.com
The biggest VALORANT questions answered before VCT 2023 kicks off
It’s getting closer and closer to the start of the 2023 VCT season and the partnership era of VALORANT. Across the world, the 30 partnered teams are shaping their rosters and circling the month of February on their calendars with the kickoff tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil on their minds.
dotesports.com
Faker has turned ‘pressure’ into ‘optimism’ to play even better at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Three-time League of Legends World Champion and longtime T1 mid laner Faker shared his thoughts on...
dotesports.com
The best beginner cards in Marvel Snap | five best starter decks
Marvel Snap is the new Marvel Heroes and Villains collectible card game developed by Second Dinner Studios and available for free on mobile and PC via Steam. Matches are fast-paced and take place over six turns in which both players play their cards at one of three famous locations available in each battle.
Comments / 0