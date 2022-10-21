Facing elimination from any tournament puts stress on players, but when you know you will have to play from a position that isn’t your best, that makes things even harder. That is something beastcoast had to come to terms with ahead of their elimination series against PSG.LGD at The International 2022, where they had to play through complications surrounding multiple players contracting COVID. And, while they put up an incredible fight, it really looked like the South American team just didn’t have enough in the tank.

2 DAYS AGO