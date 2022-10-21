ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

US left-wing lawmakers pull letter urging Russia negotiations

Left-wing US lawmakers on Tuesday withdrew a letter that appealed to President Joe Biden to negotiate with Russia, saying they were not joining Republicans who question support for Ukraine. The original letter, signed by 30 Democrats, urged the Biden administration to negotiate directly with Russia,  saying that funding for weapons created a "responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues."
AFP

Battling the cold in the trenches of eastern Ukraine

With "tactical socks", NATO standard sleeping bags and even a sauna, a unit of soldiers from Ukraine's 5th brigade is preparing for winter in a trench on the eastern front. "But what warms us up even more than socks or NATO standard sleeping bags, are the words, the calls and the little drawings of our loved ones," Syrotiuk said, smiling. dar-dt/jbr/jmm
USA TODAY

Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents

A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Rishi Sunak to Become Next UK Prime Minister

After the short stint of Liz Truss, a new UK prime minister is ready to assume office. Rishi Sunak, former head of the UK Treasury, won a vote to become the leader of the Conservative Party and thus the next prime minister, the Associated Press reported Monday. At the age of 42, Sunak will be one of the youngest prime ministers. He will also be the first person of color and the first Hindu to hold the office. His family is of Indian descent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy