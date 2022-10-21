After the short stint of Liz Truss, a new UK prime minister is ready to assume office. Rishi Sunak, former head of the UK Treasury, won a vote to become the leader of the Conservative Party and thus the next prime minister, the Associated Press reported Monday. At the age of 42, Sunak will be one of the youngest prime ministers. He will also be the first person of color and the first Hindu to hold the office. His family is of Indian descent.

