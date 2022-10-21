Read full article on original website
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
Queen Latifah put a 'no death clause' in her contract after she realized she was playing characters who kept dying in everything
"I was like, 'No more dying. No more getting shot by 300 bullets up in this car,'" the "Girls Trip" star said.
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
epicstream.com
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
Daniel Radcliffe Panicked When He Heard J.K. Rowling Was Writing Another ‘Harry Potter’ Book
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted that he experienced a bit of a panic when he heard J.K. Rowling might make another ‘Harry Potter’ book after believing he was done with the franchise.
Salma Hayek Forced Herself out of Her Trailer Everyday for ‘Wild Wild West’ Because She Was Embarrassed
Salma Hayek opened up about her experience shooting ‘Wild Wild West’, and how at certain points she didn’t even want to be seen in the iflm.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
Austin Stoker dies age 92: The actor - who is best known for his role in John Carpenter's action thriller Assault On Precinct 13 - passes away in LA
Austin Stoker has died aged 92. The actor - who is best known for his role in John Carpenter's action thriller Assault on Precinct 13 - passed away on Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Robin Stoker - his wife of 43 years -...
Michael J. Fox Reveals Why His Late Mother Didn't Want Him to Film 'Back to the Future'
While it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox revealed his mother was hesitant about him filming the now-iconic movie, Back to the Future. The actor was in attendance for the Back to the Future reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he shared a story about his mother, revealing she passed away on Sept. 24 at the age of 92.
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
