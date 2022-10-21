ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor

Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed

As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
Parade

Michael J. Fox Reveals Why His Late Mother Didn't Want Him to Film 'Back to the Future'

While it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox revealed his mother was hesitant about him filming the now-iconic movie, Back to the Future. The actor was in attendance for the Back to the Future reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he shared a story about his mother, revealing she passed away on Sept. 24 at the age of 92.
NEW YORK STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy