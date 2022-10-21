Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Switching over to an IP camera was the best home security decision I made
IP-based security cameras offer several benefits over internet-connected options. Here's why I switched and you should too. Connected security systems have long been considered one of the key pillars of a modern smart home. Smart wireless security cameras generally offer a fuss-free approach to setup and everyday use. Plug in a power cable, select the camera in an app, or scan a QR code, and you’re ready to go.
AOL Corp
6 steps to erase your digital footprint and disappear from the internet
Some of the products written about here are offered in affiliation with AOL. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Thanks to the internet, just about any piece of information you're curious about is at your fingertips....
itechpost.com
Apple Makes Apple Fitness Plus Available to All iPhone Users
Starting October 24, Apple users will get the most out of their workouts with the upgrade that makes Apple Fitness Plus available on iOS 16.1. The company's fitness and wellness service is welcoming iPhone users to the trend, even if they do not have an Apple Watch. iPhones Are Welcoming...
Three amazing WhatsApp tricks you need to know – including ‘secret message mode’
WHATSAPP is filled to the brim with useful tools and features. They include the ability to erase messages after you've sent them and a "secret" mode that deletes texts after you've sent them. How to erase messages you've sent. By far, the ability to erase a message after you've sent...
CNET
Friendly Reminder to Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month
IPhone technology has come a long way from the original models, especially the new tech in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Today, iPhones are used by more than half of American smartphone owners. Apple's phones useful, versatile devices that can handle a wide variety of tasks from waking us up in the morning to digging up answers to strange questions. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized.
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
People are just realising simple iPhone trick that can save you from huge danger
EVERY iPhone has the ability to instantly protect you from countless hack attacks. It's all thanks to a built-in iPhone password manager – automatically blocking some of the most common cyber-schemes. It works using two clever features: iCloud Keychain and Safari Strong Passwords. Both iPhone hacks are free to...
techunwrapped.com
If you use Windows 10, you have an update waiting for you: install it like this
A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft released the first major Windows 11 update, 22H2, for all users of this operating system. This new version has arrived full of changes and new features that were originally planned for release but that, for various reasons, did not arrive on time. But, a few days ago, Microsoft has also launched a new update for all Windows 10 usersan update that has arrived without pain or glory and that hardly anyone has installed yet.
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop
One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
CNET
Getting Political Text Messages on Your Phone? Here's How to Block Them
Election Day 2022 is still a few weeks away, but already political ads are bombarding your Facebook feed, mailbox and your text message inbox. Fortunately, the Federal Communications Commission has a system for texting that works similarly to reporting unwanted phone calls. This can help you attempt to stop political ads from swarming your phone.
mobilesyrup.com
Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals this week: TVs, soundbars, robot vacuums and more
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
CNET
Kindle 2022 E-Reader Review: The Cheaper Alternative to the Paperwhite
Until this year there's been a pretty clear delineation between Amazon's entry-level Kindle and the step-up Kindle Paperwhite. The pricier model offered a screen that was bigger, with higher resolution and a better internal light. That crisper E Ink display -- 300 pixels per inch, or nearly twice the density of the 167 ppi on the older Kindle -- made the Paperwhite an easy recommendation to those who could afford it. But things have gotten a bit more complicated now with the arrival of the Kindle 2022, which matches the 300-ppi display density of the Paperwhite and throws in USB-C charging, all for $100. Yes, that's $10 more than what the Kindle 2019 cost, but it's also $40 less than the Paperwhite.
CNET
PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Finally Score a Console in October
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The PS5 remains elusive as we near the second anniversary of its launch, but a new way to obtain one has emerged. Amazon has started a PS5 invitation system that could possibly make it easier to get your hands on the new console. It won't necessarily guarantee you a PS5, but it's worth signing up for. There's always the tried-and-true method of keeping your eyes on stock at your favourite retailers, too, if you prefer buying from somewhere else or aren't selected as part of Amazon's new queue system. With awesome games like God of War: Ragnarok and the upcoming PSVR 2, it's a great time to snag the PS5.
CNET
YouTube App Gets Pinch-to-Zoom, Precise Seeking and Other Updates
YouTube's app is getting a little easier to use. The video platform said Monday in a blog post that you'll now be able to zoom in on videos using pinch-to-zoom. Additionally, viewers will be able to easily find the exact part of a video they want to watch using the new precise seeking feature. Both improvements will be available later today.
CNET
Elon Musk Says Neuralink Show & Tell Delayed a Month
Billionaire Elon Musk said Sunday that the "show & tell" involving his brain-computer interface company Neuralink that was expected to take place later this month has been postponed. The event, originally scheduled to occur on Oct. 31, has been rescheduled to Nov. 30, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said in...
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more
All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Major Amazon price mistake: Popular smart plugs are $1.49 if you hurry
Oops! It looks like someone at Amazon got some wires crossed because there’s an incredible price mistake right now on one of the best-selling smart plugs models out there. Esicoo smart plugs are always available at a fair price. But right now, due to this mistake, you can buy them at the impossibly low price of just $1.49 each!
Phone Arena
Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices
Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
AOL Corp
Take a beat: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling TV soundbar is back down to just $40
If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than not, you might need a soundbar in your life — a simple add-on to your entertainment system that elevates your audio profoundly. Lucky you: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar is down to only $40. This popular TV helper — with an unreal five-star rating from 11,000-plus reviewers — is sleek, understated and sure to blend seamlessly into your home entertainment setup.
