PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in custody after shooting one victim and stabbing another in the Centennial Neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers with the East Precinct were dispatched just after 5 a.m. Monday after reports of someone shot at a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO