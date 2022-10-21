Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Crash in Clackamas Co. leaves 2 dead, one hospitalized
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man and a child are dead and another child is hospitalized after a crash in unincorporated Clackamas County on Sunday. According to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 5 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 29000 block of S. Dryland Road where they found a pickup truck that had rolled down an embankment and hit a tree, trapping its occupants inside.
Driver shot in NE Portland, vehicle struck multiple times
Authorities are investigating Monday morning after someone was shot while driving in Northeast Portland.
Camas man reported missing on Pacific Coast Trail found dead
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Search and recue crews found the body of a Camas man who went missing on the Pacific Crest Trail last week. Nicholas Wells, 33, was reported missing by his wife on Oct. 21 after he didn't return home following a run on the Pacific Crest Trail, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month. The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.
kptv.com
Hillsboro fire heavily damages former restaurant
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire in Hillsboro damaged a business on Oak Street Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at about 10 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting 10-foot flames and heavy black smoke coming from the back and roof of the building. Fearing the building might collapse,...
kptv.com
Vancouver Police investigate shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northeast Vancouver early Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at about 4:45 a.m. As they arrived, they got another call from a man who reported that he had shot two people who pulled a...
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
Murder trial set for 2021 slaying of tow truck driver
On Tuesday, Matthew McAdoo's murder trial begins in Washington County with jury selection. It's expected opening statements in the trial will begin November 1.
One dies after crashing into Portland Int’l Airport airfield
One person is dead after officials said they crashed into an airfield at Portland International Airport Thursday night.
kptv.com
Vancouver police say it’s unclear how 15-year-old was shot in the leg
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating what led to an early Monday morning shooting that left a15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they responded to Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive for reports of shots fired. People we spoke with said it’s a pretty safe area, but feel like incidents like this are on the rise.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Residents share aftermath of Cherryville EF-0 tornado
The EF-0 tornado that whipped through Cherryville on Oct. 21 left a small but significant trail of damage in its wake, toppling trees onto roadways, power lines, homes and more.
canbyfirst.com
Two Killed in Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County This Week
Two were killed and several more injured in a series of crashes on Clackamas County highways this week. On Monday night, a Welches man was struck and killed in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 26 between Sandy and Brightwood. Oregon State Police say a white Volvo commercial...
kptv.com
Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
KCBY
Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash
An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
Tornado downs trees, causes major property damage near Sandy
An EF0 tornado touched down approximately 6 miles east of Sandy on Saturday, damaging roadways, vehicles and homes in the area.
kptv.com
Man shot, woman stabbed in Southeast Portland home, 73-year-old suspect in custody
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in custody after shooting one victim and stabbing another in the Centennial Neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers with the East Precinct were dispatched just after 5 a.m. Monday after reports of someone shot at a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
All clear: No bomb found in Chinook Plaza threat
A phoned-in bomb threat to a Scappoose store brought 3 different law enforcement agencies and fire crews to the Chinook Plaza late Sunday afternoon. But no bomb was found, officials said.
KATU.com
kptv.com
UPDATE: 15-year-old boy missing from Vancouver Sunday was located.
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police said they found a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Vancouver on Sunday, according to the Vancouver Police Department. No further information was released. Identifying information has been removed from this story to protect privacy.
kptv.com
