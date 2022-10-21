ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Crash in Clackamas Co. leaves 2 dead, one hospitalized

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man and a child are dead and another child is hospitalized after a crash in unincorporated Clackamas County on Sunday. According to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 5 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 29000 block of S. Dryland Road where they found a pickup truck that had rolled down an embankment and hit a tree, trapping its occupants inside.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

kptv.com

Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month. The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro fire heavily damages former restaurant

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire in Hillsboro damaged a business on Oak Street Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at about 10 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting 10-foot flames and heavy black smoke coming from the back and roof of the building. Fearing the building might collapse,...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver Police investigate shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northeast Vancouver early Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at about 4:45 a.m. As they arrived, they got another call from a man who reported that he had shot two people who pulled a...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Vancouver police say it’s unclear how 15-year-old was shot in the leg

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating what led to an early Monday morning shooting that left a15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they responded to Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive for reports of shots fired. People we spoke with said it’s a pretty safe area, but feel like incidents like this are on the rise.
VANCOUVER, WA
canbyfirst.com

kptv.com

Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash

An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Man shot, woman stabbed in Southeast Portland home, 73-year-old suspect in custody

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in custody after shooting one victim and stabbing another in the Centennial Neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers with the East Precinct were dispatched just after 5 a.m. Monday after reports of someone shot at a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

kptv.com

