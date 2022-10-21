Two officers injured during fight at Oliver High School

Two Pittsburgh Police school officers were injured Thursday afternoon trying to break up a fight outside Oliver Citywide Academy.

School officials say the fight began in a classroom, then moved into the hallway, and eventually outside.

At least six students were involved.

School staff called for police to break up the fight... and two of the responding officers suffered minor injuries.

None of the students were seriously injured and it doesn't appear that any weapons were involved.

The students are now facing disciplinary action.

No word yet on whether they'll also face criminal charges.

Students at Oliver just returned to the classroom this week after two weeks of online learning following the sexual assault of a teacher by a 15-year-old student.