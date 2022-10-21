ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

ocala-news.com

Man arrested on DUI charge allegedly kicks, threatens MCSO deputies

A 29-year-old Tampa man who failed a field sobriety test is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened and kicked several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 4 a.m., an MCSO deputy was traveling in the area of SW Highway 484 and the...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man charged with possession, alteration of firearm

Donald Cash, 45, of Homosassa, was arrested last Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. He is being held at the Citrus County jail on a combined $15,000 bond.
HOMOSASSA, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine paraphernalia

A routine traffic stop turned into an arrest for possession of paraphernalia for a woman already out on bond for felony petit theft. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a routine traffic stop located at West Gulf-to-Lake Highway and South Bauer Road in Lecanto due to the registration of the vehicle being expired and the driver of the vehicle, Dillon Strong, having a warrant for his arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.
LECANTO, FL
hernandonewstoday.com

LOCATED — Purple Alert — Frank Barone – 2022-31406

Sunday, October 23Frank Barone was located earlier today safe in Hernando County. Thanks for all of the tips. Original informationPURPLE ALERT – Frank Barone – 2022-31406. Purple Alert The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man on scooter dies after being hit by car, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was involved in a crash with a car while he was on his scooter, Tampa police report. The crash happened around 7:24 a.m. in the area of Nebraska and Bougainvillea avenues regarding a crash between a motor scooter and a car. When police arrived, they explained the driver of the motor scooter — said to be a 20-year-old man — had died from injuries he sustained from the crash.
TAMPA, FL

