Related
Woman arrested after leaving child at Pinellas County bar, biting deputy, records say
An Ocala woman was arrested Sunday morning after leaving her child at a bar and attacking a deputy, according to arrest reports.
UPDATE: 16-year-old girl identified as victim of deadly shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Orange County deputies released the identity of the victim who was shot and killed Monday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said 16-year-old De’Shayla Sanaa Ferguson was found shot...
2nd suspect sought after shooting outside Brandon Mall leaves 2 injured, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Brandon Mall on Monday afternoon.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested on DUI charge allegedly kicks, threatens MCSO deputies
A 29-year-old Tampa man who failed a field sobriety test is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened and kicked several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 4 a.m., an MCSO deputy was traveling in the area of SW Highway 484 and the...
Hillsborough deputies investigating death near Town ‘n’ Country
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death near Town 'N' Country.
20-year-old killed in Ybor City shooting, police say
A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Ybor City, according to the Tampa Police Department.
cw34.com
Boyfriend tells girlfriend to "run" when deputies came up to their house
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A boyfriend told his girlfriend to "run" when deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office arrived to their home to check on a warrant. A deputy arrived to the home of Shannon Bunch who had a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. When the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man charged with possession, alteration of firearm
Donald Cash, 45, of Homosassa, was arrested last Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. He is being held at the Citrus County jail on a combined $15,000 bond.
Florida man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
Polk County man angered by construction allegedly shoots at car: PCSO
A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car after he was angered by construction work, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
fox35orlando.com
Driver allegedly involved in street racing, chase in Orlando that left trooper hurt arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old driver of a BMW allegedly involved in street racing and a chase that left a trooper hurt in Orlando early Saturday is facing several charges, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three others who were in the vehicle – including a teenager – were also arrested.
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine paraphernalia
A routine traffic stop turned into an arrest for possession of paraphernalia for a woman already out on bond for felony petit theft. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a routine traffic stop located at West Gulf-to-Lake Highway and South Bauer Road in Lecanto due to the registration of the vehicle being expired and the driver of the vehicle, Dillon Strong, having a warrant for his arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.
Suspect arrested after 20-year-old dies in shooting, police say
A suspect has been arrested after one person was left dead in an isolated shooting early Sunday morning, Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.
iontb.com
Teen jailed for DUI after crashing his vehicle into a Palm Harbor home and seriously injuring the homeowner
Teen jailed for DUI after crashing his vehicle into a Palm Harbor home and seriously injuring the homeowner.
20-year-old struck, killed while on scooter in Tampa
A 20-year-old died after being struck while on a scooter Monday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.
hernandonewstoday.com
LOCATED — Purple Alert — Frank Barone – 2022-31406
Sunday, October 23Frank Barone was located earlier today safe in Hernando County. Thanks for all of the tips. Original informationPURPLE ALERT – Frank Barone – 2022-31406. Purple Alert The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.
Man on scooter dies after being hit by car, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was involved in a crash with a car while he was on his scooter, Tampa police report. The crash happened around 7:24 a.m. in the area of Nebraska and Bougainvillea avenues regarding a crash between a motor scooter and a car. When police arrived, they explained the driver of the motor scooter — said to be a 20-year-old man — had died from injuries he sustained from the crash.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 23-year-old woman with disabilities
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing endangered woman in Tampa after she left her residence on foot with no phone or money.
click orlando
Gunman gets 20-year sentence for killing man seen with ex-wife at Orlando immigration office
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was sentenced Friday for the deadly shooting of another man who police said was walking with the gunman’s ex-wife at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Orlando last year. Alberto Rivero-Milian, 54, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday...
