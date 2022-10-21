ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming Sunday, expanded endorsements coverage

By American-Statesman Editorial Board
 4 days ago

Coming Sunday, the American-Statesman Editorial Board will present its recommendations in key local, state and congressional elections on the Nov. 8 ballot, including the highly anticipated races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Our report will appear in an expanded Opinion section on the eve of the beginning of early voting, giving readers time to weigh our recommendations as they prepare to make their decisions at the polls. Early voting starts Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4.

To arrive at its recommendations, the editorial board interviewed more than 60 candidates in key races, beginning in September. Our coverage will include recommendations in 30 political races and Austin Independent School District, city of Austin, and Austin Community College bond propositions.

To read more about our endorsement process, visit https://tinyurl.com/mshd2xvc

