Virginia State

13News Now

Gov. Glenn Youngkin joins Jen Kiggans for rally in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The race for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District is tightening up between Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, who is seeking a third term, and Republican challenger State Sen. Jen Kiggans. Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Kiggans in Chesapeake for an early voting rally. Together, they addressed a crowd at...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
VIRGINIA STATE
630 WMAL

Virginians Get Voter Notices with Incorrect Information

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have recently received notices directing them to incorrect polling locations, the state Department of Elections confirmed this week. In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday, Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals said the department had determined...
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Early Voting GOTV Tour

FALLS CHURCH, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced The Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Get Out The Vote Tour in support of Virginia’s 2022 Republican Congressional candidates. The tour started earlier this week, with hundreds of Virginians at a rally in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and will continue Saturday with an event in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and more events through Election Day Eve, with a special emphasis on encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in support of our Congressional candidates. Governor Youngkin made the following statement on the tour:“We have fantastic Congressional candidates and incumbents running this year who will carry the mission and Spirit of Virginia to Congress this fall, and I am excited to join them in their districts as we encourage Virginians to get out and support them. We started a movement in Virginia last year. It’s time to take our movement to Congress, where each of our incredible candidates will work every day to keep making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. – In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBOC

Virginia GOP Leaders Oppose Adding COVID Vaccines to State List

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Republican elected leaders say they will oppose any legislative effort to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s list of required immunizations. The announcements from GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert came after a panel of U.S. vaccine experts said that...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Youngkin calls for education system reform following ‘dismal’ report card

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Governor is calling for education reforms following a dismal report card from The National Assessment of Education Progress. “These scores should be a shocking wake-up call for every Virginian. We are on the cusp of losing a generation of our children,” said Aimee Guidera, Virginia Secretary of Education.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Former felons get their voting rights restored in Virginia

Civil rights, including the right to vote, have been restored to more than 800 people in Virginia. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he’d restored the rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated people, who can now register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections should they choose to do so.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website

A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
MARYLAND STATE
WSLS

School leaders weigh in on historic drop in math, reading scores

ROANOKE, Va. – A new report, the National Assessment of Educational Progress, shows students across the Commonwealth have struggled in the classroom since the COVID-19 pandemic began. For the first time in 30 years, fourth-grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension

Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
VIRGINIA STATE

