Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
Decision 2022: How top surrogates for each party are revving up Virginia voters
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the maps redrawn, voters all across the state will, at the very least, cast a ballot in a congressional race. Virginia has 11 of them, with several that could be quite competitive. “We can deliver. This is a time where voters are going to remember...
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s 5th District candidates sit down for individual interviews ahead of debate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The candidates vying for Virginia’s 5th District seat are weighing in on some big issues. They sat down with members of the regional chambers, including the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, for individual interviews. The chambers developed the questions beforehand, and generally asked both candidates...
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 1st Congressional District race
8News spoke with all three to learn more about their platforms, the top issues voters have shared with them on the campaign trail and what they're focusing on as Election Day inches closer.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin joins Jen Kiggans for rally in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The race for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District is tightening up between Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, who is seeking a third term, and Republican challenger State Sen. Jen Kiggans. Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Kiggans in Chesapeake for an early voting rally. Together, they addressed a crowd at...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
630 WMAL
Virginians Get Voter Notices with Incorrect Information
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have recently received notices directing them to incorrect polling locations, the state Department of Elections confirmed this week. In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday, Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals said the department had determined...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Early Voting GOTV Tour
FALLS CHURCH, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced The Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Get Out The Vote Tour in support of Virginia’s 2022 Republican Congressional candidates. The tour started earlier this week, with hundreds of Virginians at a rally in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and will continue Saturday with an event in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and more events through Election Day Eve, with a special emphasis on encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in support of our Congressional candidates. Governor Youngkin made the following statement on the tour:“We have fantastic Congressional candidates and incumbents running this year who will carry the mission and Spirit of Virginia to Congress this fall, and I am excited to join them in their districts as we encourage Virginians to get out and support them. We started a movement in Virginia last year. It’s time to take our movement to Congress, where each of our incredible candidates will work every day to keep making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Hot-button issue could impact November midterms in Virginia
Virginians will pick who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives when they cast their ballots in the midterm elections in just over two weeks.
WSLS
Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. – In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week...
WBOC
Virginia GOP Leaders Oppose Adding COVID Vaccines to State List
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Republican elected leaders say they will oppose any legislative effort to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s list of required immunizations. The announcements from GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert came after a panel of U.S. vaccine experts said that...
WDBJ7.com
Youngkin calls for education system reform following ‘dismal’ report card
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Governor is calling for education reforms following a dismal report card from The National Assessment of Education Progress. “These scores should be a shocking wake-up call for every Virginian. We are on the cusp of losing a generation of our children,” said Aimee Guidera, Virginia Secretary of Education.
royalexaminer.com
“Nation’s Report Card” shows Virginia fourth graders recorded the largest declines in reading and math in the nation
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year’s national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic. Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment...
WTOP
Former felons get their voting rights restored in Virginia
Civil rights, including the right to vote, have been restored to more than 800 people in Virginia. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he’d restored the rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated people, who can now register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections should they choose to do so.
Washington Examiner
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website
A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
WSLS
School leaders weigh in on historic drop in math, reading scores
ROANOKE, Va. – A new report, the National Assessment of Educational Progress, shows students across the Commonwealth have struggled in the classroom since the COVID-19 pandemic began. For the first time in 30 years, fourth-grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces the Restoration of Rights for over 800 Formerly Incarcerated Virginians
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that civil rights have been restored to over 800 Virginians. Rights were restored for approved individuals last week in order to ensure those who are interested in voting in the November 8th election could register to do so before Monday’s registration deadline.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
WXIA 11 Alive
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
Virginia transgender student policies comment period ends this week
The public comment period on the Youngkin administration's proposed changes to the policies for transgender student ends next week. So far, the website has gotten more than 60,000 comments.
royalexaminer.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
Comments / 7