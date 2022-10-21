Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Beloved child star Jacob Tremblay is all grown up in new red carpet pics
Jacob Tremblay has come a long way since his breakout moment as an 8-year-old starring in the critically acclaimed film "Room." On Saturday, Oct. 22, the now 16-year-old actor decided to share two photos side-by-side on Twitter to show just how far he's come in the last seven years. The...
TODAY.com
Denise Richards speaks out against Lisa Rinna after watching part 2 of 'RHOBH' reunion
Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards had some choice words for the show's longtime cast member Lisa Rinna after the season 12 reunion episode aired on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richards shared her thoughts on Instagram about her former “RHOBH” co-star, posting a screenshot of her...
TODAY.com
Christina Perri welcomes ‘double rainbow baby’ after stillbirth and miscarriage
Christina Perri just welcomed a very special bundle of joy to the world. The singer-songwriter shared the good news with her fans and followers on Instagram on Sunday — she gave birth to her “double rainbow” baby on Saturday, Oct. 22. "She’s here!" Perri wrote alongside a...
TODAY.com
Ina Garten says friendship with Taylor Swift started on TODAY
Ina Garten and Taylor Swift have one of the loveliest famous friendships — and it all started on TODAY. While sharing some of her go-to dinner recipes on TODAY Tuesday, Garten, 74, recalled how she and Swift, 32, became such good friends. The celebrity chef noted that she and...
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
TODAY.com
Why didn't Rhaenys kill Aegon and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'?
The Queen Who Never Was had a literal groundbreaking moment in HBO’s “House of the Dragon.”. When Princess Rhaenys, riding her dragon Meleys, burst through the floor and dramatically confronted Alicent and the newly crowned Aegon II, she had a chance to end it all and prevent the Dance of the Dragons, the civil war between the Blacks and the Greens over who should rule the Seven Kingdoms.
TODAY.com
‘Sister Wives’ star Janelle Brown’s son Logan is married: ‘A beautiful day’
Janelle Brown is one very proud mother of the groom. The "Sister Wives" star celebrated the wedding of her and Kody Brown's son Logan over the weekend and shared several photos from the happy occasion in her Instagram story. The reality star's son tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend...
TODAY.com
Taylor Swift explains how Laura Dern ended up playing her stepmom in ‘Bejeweled’ video
Taylor Swift just did it again. On Oct. 25, at the stroke of midnight, the hit-maker dropped yet another star-studded music video for a track from her aptly titled album, “Midnights” — and this time Swift even cast an A-lister. Laura Dern stars as the evil stepmother...
TODAY.com
Joanna Quinn recommends 5 books to read after 'The Whalebone Theatre'
With its intricate plot and vivid imagery, Jenna Bush Hager said she “couldn’t believe her October Read with Jenna pick was a debut novel. “The Whalebone Theatre” by Joanna Quinn spans decades, following orphan Christabel from her aristocratic childhood in the early 20th century to her time spent in espionage during World War II.
Adults Are Sharing The Incredibly "Cringe" Behaviors That Still Seem Cool To Younger Generations
"This behavior is fairly prevalent and accepted when you're young, but it feels progressively out of place as you move into your 30s and beyond."
TODAY.com
Eddie Redmayne shares why his parents are the secret to his success
Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne doesn't come from a theatrical family, but he does credit his parents for his success in the film industry. Redmayne, 40, who won an Academy Award playing Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything" and most recently portrayed a serial killer opposite Jessica Chastain in Netflix's "The Good Nurse" spoke with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY's "Sunday Sitdown" and talked about his supportive family and how despite his parent's advice, he really had no backup plan if his dream career didn't work out.
TODAY.com
See Wynonna Judd perform ‘Love Is Alive’ on TODAY
As part of the Citi Concert Series, Wynonna Judd performs her hit 1985 song “Love Is Alive” live on TODAY.Oct. 24, 2022.
TODAY.com
Travis Scott addresses allegations he cheated on Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott slammed rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner on social media. Scott, who shares two children with Jenner, addressed the controversy on his Instagram story on Saturday, Oct. 22. The rapper wrote in part, “It’s a lot of weird s--t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos...
TODAY.com
Rosie of ‘Ellen’ fame celebrates Sophia Grace’s pregnancy
Rosie McClelland is over the moon for her cousin, Sophia Grace Brownlee, after the influencer shared that she is expecting her first child over the weekend. After her cousin revealed the news on her social media on Saturday, Oct. 22, McClelland celebrated the life update on her own Instagram with a touching photo and message.
TODAY.com
‘Will & Grace’ stars pay tribute to Leslie Jordan: ‘My heart is broken’
Leslie Jordan is being remembered by his closest friends and former colleagues after his death. The actor died in a car accident on Oct. 24 at the age of 67. A spokesperson for the actor told NBC News that they suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.
TODAY.com
'This Is Us’ star Chris Sullivan welcomes baby No. 2
“This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan is a dad for the second time. Sullivan, 42, revealed in an Instagram video Oct. 23 that he and his wife, Rachel Sullivan, welcomed a daughter, making their 2-year-old son, Bear, a big brother. “Please meet AOIFE BEA!” he captioned the video. “She...
Adidas terminates relationship with Ye 'immediately' amid antisemitic comments
Outrage and pressure grew on Adidas to stop working with Ye following the rapper's antisemitic comments.
TODAY.com
Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe, 11, rock black outfits and curls in new pics
It’s Mimi and her mini-me. Over the weekend, Mariah Carey shared photos of her posing alongside her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, while they took part in what the singer described on Twitter as “Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas.”. The mom and daughter sported black outfits and partial braids, which allowed...
TODAY.com
'Sister Wives': Christine's daughter Truely reacts to her parents' divorce
Christine and Kody Brown's youngest daughter opens up about being the last to know about her parents' divorce in the latest episode of "Sister Wives." The latest season chronicles their break-up. Truely, now 12, learned that her parents had broken up and that she and Christine would be moving to...
TODAY.com
Leslie Jordan dies in car crash at 67
Leslie Jordan, who made television audiences laugh in sitcoms including "Hearts Afire" and "Will & Grace," died Oct. 24 in a car accident. He was 67. A spokesperson for the actor confirmed Jordan’s death to NBC News. Jordan was driving in Hollywood and crashed his car into the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St., the spokesperson said. It is suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.
