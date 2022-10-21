ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Beloved child star Jacob Tremblay is all grown up in new red carpet pics

Jacob Tremblay has come a long way since his breakout moment as an 8-year-old starring in the critically acclaimed film "Room." On Saturday, Oct. 22, the now 16-year-old actor decided to share two photos side-by-side on Twitter to show just how far he's come in the last seven years. The...
TODAY.com

Ina Garten says friendship with Taylor Swift started on TODAY

Ina Garten and Taylor Swift have one of the loveliest famous friendships — and it all started on TODAY. While sharing some of her go-to dinner recipes on TODAY Tuesday, Garten, 74, recalled how she and Swift, 32, became such good friends. The celebrity chef noted that she and...
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'

Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
TODAY.com

Why didn't Rhaenys kill Aegon and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'?

The Queen Who Never Was had a literal groundbreaking moment in HBO’s “House of the Dragon.”. When Princess Rhaenys, riding her dragon Meleys, burst through the floor and dramatically confronted Alicent and the newly crowned Aegon II, she had a chance to end it all and prevent the Dance of the Dragons, the civil war between the Blacks and the Greens over who should rule the Seven Kingdoms.
TODAY.com

Joanna Quinn recommends 5 books to read after 'The Whalebone Theatre'

With its intricate plot and vivid imagery, Jenna Bush Hager said she “couldn’t believe her October Read with Jenna pick was a debut novel. “The Whalebone Theatre” by Joanna Quinn spans decades, following orphan Christabel from her aristocratic childhood in the early 20th century to her time spent in espionage during World War II.
TODAY.com

Eddie Redmayne shares why his parents are the secret to his success

Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne doesn't come from a theatrical family, but he does credit his parents for his success in the film industry. Redmayne, 40, who won an Academy Award playing Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything" and most recently portrayed a serial killer opposite Jessica Chastain in Netflix's "The Good Nurse" spoke with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY's "Sunday Sitdown" and talked about his supportive family and how despite his parent's advice, he really had no backup plan if his dream career didn't work out.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TODAY.com

Travis Scott addresses allegations he cheated on Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott slammed rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner on social media. Scott, who shares two children with Jenner, addressed the controversy on his Instagram story on Saturday, Oct. 22. The rapper wrote in part, “It’s a lot of weird s--t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos...
TODAY.com

Rosie of ‘Ellen’ fame celebrates Sophia Grace’s pregnancy

Rosie McClelland is over the moon for her cousin, Sophia Grace Brownlee, after the influencer shared that she is expecting her first child over the weekend. After her cousin revealed the news on her social media on Saturday, Oct. 22, McClelland celebrated the life update on her own Instagram with a touching photo and message.
TODAY.com

'This Is Us’ star Chris Sullivan welcomes baby No. 2

“This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan is a dad for the second time. Sullivan, 42, revealed in an Instagram video Oct. 23 that he and his wife, Rachel Sullivan, welcomed a daughter, making their 2-year-old son, Bear, a big brother. “Please meet AOIFE BEA!” he captioned the video. “She...
TODAY.com

Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe, 11, rock black outfits and curls in new pics

It’s Mimi and her mini-me. Over the weekend, Mariah Carey shared photos of her posing alongside her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, while they took part in what the singer described on Twitter as “Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas.”. The mom and daughter sported black outfits and partial braids, which allowed...
TODAY.com

Leslie Jordan dies in car crash at 67

Leslie Jordan, who made television audiences laugh in sitcoms including "Hearts Afire" and "Will & Grace," died Oct. 24 in a car accident. He was 67. A spokesperson for the actor confirmed Jordan’s death to NBC News. Jordan was driving in Hollywood and crashed his car into the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St., the spokesperson said. It is suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy