WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies days after rollover crash in Monroe

ELDRED TWP., Pa. - A Poconos man has died less than a week after being involved in a crash in Monroe County. Ralph Boyer, 65, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. The Saylorsburg area man was...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pedestrian fatally struck in Berks County hit-and-run

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night in Berks County. According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle driven by the suspect was traveling southbound on Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township. The vehicle struck the victim, who was on the right side of the road, around 10:30 p.m., according to PSP, and then continued south on Powder Mill Hollow Road without stopping.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bicyclist injured in South Whitehall hit-and-run

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Someone riding a bicycle was hit in the 3100 block of Hamilton Boulevard just after midnight Tuesday, police said. That person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Gilbertsville Man Cut by Knife During Road Trip

TILDEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 39-year-old Gilbertsville man sustained a knife wound on his arm during an argument that occurred as he and a woman traveled in a vehicle on Interstate 78 near Tilden Township, Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police said in a report released Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022).
GILBERTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through Chestnuthill Township home

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A house in Monroe County sustained significant damage in a fire. The fire was reported late Sunday night in the first block of Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township. Parts of at least two walls crumbled in the flames. No injuries were reported, emergency dispatchers said. There's...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run

EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flames heavily damage Montgomery County home

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to a home in Montgomery County. The fire erupted Saturday night on Guinness Lane in Montgomery Township. Emergency communications officials say no one was hurt. It's unclear what caused the fire.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North 7th Street. Police said their preliminary investigation indicates one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There's no word on that person's condition or whether...
ALLENTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash, fire temporarily closed PA Turnpike

MILFORD TWP., Pa. -- A car went up in flames following a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The wreck and fire happened Saturday afternoon on I-476 North in Milford Township. It's a few miles from the Quakertown exit in upper Bucks County. One vehicle was destroyed by flames and another...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County road closed for serious crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A serious crash closed a York County road for several hours on Sunday. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road. Police say the road was closed for approximately six hours...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
PERKASIE, PA
PhillyBite

Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA

- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT announces weekend closure of I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced today that there will be a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge in November. This closure will span the interstate in Swatara Township and Dauphin County. It is planned to take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 all the way through to Monday, Nov. 7 until 6:00 a.m.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

