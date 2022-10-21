Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies days after rollover crash in Monroe
ELDRED TWP., Pa. - A Poconos man has died less than a week after being involved in a crash in Monroe County. Ralph Boyer, 65, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. The Saylorsburg area man was...
abc27.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in Berks County hit-and-run
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night in Berks County. According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle driven by the suspect was traveling southbound on Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township. The vehicle struck the victim, who was on the right side of the road, around 10:30 p.m., according to PSP, and then continued south on Powder Mill Hollow Road without stopping.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bicyclist injured in South Whitehall hit-and-run
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Someone riding a bicycle was hit in the 3100 block of Hamilton Boulevard just after midnight Tuesday, police said. That person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Man killed in hit and run crash in Earl Township
State police say a man was killed in a hit and run crash in Earl Township last night. Caitlin Rearden will have more. Candidates for Fourth Congressional District faced off in Allentown today. Details at 5:30.
sanatogapost.com
Gilbertsville Man Cut by Knife During Road Trip
TILDEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 39-year-old Gilbertsville man sustained a knife wound on his arm during an argument that occurred as he and a woman traveled in a vehicle on Interstate 78 near Tilden Township, Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police said in a report released Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022).
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through Chestnuthill Township home
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A house in Monroe County sustained significant damage in a fire. The fire was reported late Sunday night in the first block of Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township. Parts of at least two walls crumbled in the flames. No injuries were reported, emergency dispatchers said. There's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County deputy sheriffs honored for saving accident victim
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County honored two deputy sheriffs for saving a young man found unresponsive after a car accident. Jonathan Garcia and Edward Repyneck were honored for their rescue efforts in the Sept. 14 crash in Hanover Township. The deputies responded to a radio report of a vehicle crashing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames heavily damage Montgomery County home
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to a home in Montgomery County. The fire erupted Saturday night on Guinness Lane in Montgomery Township. Emergency communications officials say no one was hurt. It's unclear what caused the fire.
Harrisburg woman arrested for York County robbery and threatening churchgoers
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman is in police custody after allegedly threatening churchgoers in Cumberland County. Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Bethel Assembly of God Church in South Middleton Township on Sunday morning to reports of an armed woman threatening churchgoers as they were entering for service around 10 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North 7th Street. Police said their preliminary investigation indicates one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There's no word on that person's condition or whether...
Police Seek ID For Hit-Run Driver At Lehigh Valley GIANT Food Store
Recognize him? Police are attempting to identify a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a Lehigh Valley GIANT Food store. The crash occurred in the parking lot of the Leithsville Road store in Hellertown around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Lower Saucon Township Police said.
local21news.com
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash, fire temporarily closed PA Turnpike
MILFORD TWP., Pa. -- A car went up in flames following a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The wreck and fire happened Saturday afternoon on I-476 North in Milford Township. It's a few miles from the Quakertown exit in upper Bucks County. One vehicle was destroyed by flames and another...
abc27.com
York County road closed for serious crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A serious crash closed a York County road for several hours on Sunday. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road. Police say the road was closed for approximately six hours...
WFMZ-TV Online
Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
PhillyBite
Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA
- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
abc27.com
PennDOT announces weekend closure of I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced today that there will be a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge in November. This closure will span the interstate in Swatara Township and Dauphin County. It is planned to take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 all the way through to Monday, Nov. 7 until 6:00 a.m.
