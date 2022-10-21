Read full article on original website
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
Washington Examiner
Virginia supervisor publicly criticizes fellow Democrat on handling of crime
Republicans have been using crime as a key area to slam Democrats as the midterm elections loom closer. Now, Democrats are joining in on criticizing fellow party members for their methods of handling crime. In Loudoun County, Virginia, Supervisor Kristen Umstattd (D) said to ABC7News WJLA-TV that she is concerned...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Board Halts Compass Creek Talks with Leesburg
Loudoun County supervisors have formally halted long-stalled town boundary work with the Town of Leesburg at Compass Creek, after the town indicated it would seek to annex the land. The county and town had been in negotiations for town boundary line adjustments at the development, a cooperative process to bring...
Northern Virginia Voters Given Bad Notices
WJLA
Yesli Vega blasts Spanberger on education, crime & economy at rally with Youngkin, Cruz
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz hosted a rally in Prince William County, Virginia for Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega. In the closing days of the 2022 campaign, Vega is focusing on the economy, inflation, crime, immigration, education, and parent's...
Man charged for indecent exposure in Manassas Mall
MANASSAS, Va. — A man in Prince William County was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in Manassas Mall. Officials said the man was in the "kids' area" of the mall at the time of the incident. Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the mall...
WUSA
Yesli Vega plans to vote against controversial Prince William County data center project
The final hearing for the PW Digital Gateway is planned for next month. Democratic opponent Abigail Spanberger said she's engaged with local leaders over topic.
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Police investigate late-night shooting at Tandoori Nights Bar and Grill in Prince William County
An investigation is underway after a reported shooting at Tandoori Night Bar and Grill in Prince William County overnight.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council candidate Fani-Gonzalez provides email showing state backs up property tax exemption
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, to clarify and include documentation provided by Natali Fani-Gonzalez. County Council District 6 candidate Natali Fani-Gonzalez on Monday provided documentation clarifying that her husband remains eligible for a 100% disabled veteran property tax exemption — contrary to claims made by a local activists group.
fox5dc.com
DC director of policy fired
WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide people with $500 every month for 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A guaranteed income pilot program in Alexandria, that is launching soon, will provide select residents with $500 every month for two years. The Virginia city announced Thursday that the application period for Alexandria's Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) will be available online starting on Oct. 31 through Nov. 9, 2022.
Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting
WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
Fairfax County police investigate shooting near shopping center that left 1 injured
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — One person was shot near a shopping center located in Fairfax County Monday afternoon. Fairfax County Police responded to a shooting on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike just before 5:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot to the...
WUSA9
Looking for Covid-19 relief? The City of Takoma Park has funding and wants you to apply
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — The City of Takoma is providing help to its resident impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a one-time $1,000 cash payment. The City of Takoma Park says a majority of its city's low- to moderate-income households experienced a housing cost burden during the pandemic and may have experienced some difficulties paying for rent, monthly mortgage payments, or lost employment.
'You cannot lease property that does not belong to you' | Criminal charges could be coming in Clinton home dispute
CLINTON, Md. — A couple in Prince George’s County thought they were buying a home in Clinton, Maryland but when they went by last week they found strangers moving into their new home. On Monday, the State's Attorney for Prince George's County Aisha Braveboy told WUSA9 that everyone...
arlnow.com
Major road closures planned as Marine Corps Marathon returns for first time since 2019
The Marine Corps Marathon — along with its extensive road closures — is back this weekend. The marathon, which is in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, is being held on Sunday, Oct. 30. It will again start between the Pentagon and Rosslyn, winding...
drugstorenews.com
Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area
Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
WUSA9
