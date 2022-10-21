ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Loudoun County Board Halts Compass Creek Talks with Leesburg

Loudoun County supervisors have formally halted long-stalled town boundary work with the Town of Leesburg at Compass Creek, after the town indicated it would seek to annex the land. The county and town had been in negotiations for town boundary line adjustments at the development, a cooperative process to bring...
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

Man charged for indecent exposure in Manassas Mall

MANASSAS, Va. — A man in Prince William County was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in Manassas Mall. Officials said the man was in the "kids' area" of the mall at the time of the incident. Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the mall...
MANASSAS, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

County Council candidate Fani-Gonzalez provides email showing state backs up property tax exemption

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, to clarify and include documentation provided by Natali Fani-Gonzalez. County Council District 6 candidate Natali Fani-Gonzalez on Monday provided documentation clarifying that her husband remains eligible for a 100% disabled veteran property tax exemption — contrary to claims made by a local activists group.
fox5dc.com

DC director of policy fired

WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting

WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Looking for Covid-19 relief? The City of Takoma Park has funding and wants you to apply

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — The City of Takoma is providing help to its resident impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a one-time $1,000 cash payment. The City of Takoma Park says a majority of its city's low- to moderate-income households experienced a housing cost burden during the pandemic and may have experienced some difficulties paying for rent, monthly mortgage payments, or lost employment.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
drugstorenews.com

Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area

Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
WASHINGTON, DC
