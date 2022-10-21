Read full article on original website
Easing office conversions
A commission launched earlier this year to reimagine the city’s commercial districts will likely recommend reforms to ease conversions of office buildings into housing or other uses, according to City Planning Director Dan Garodnick. “We are looking at questions of whether we should lighten some of those rules to...
Domestic violence shelters to screen for TBIs
Good morning and welcome to Monday's New York Health Care newsletter, where we keep you posted on what's coming up this week in health care news, and offer a look back at the important news from last week. Beat Memo. Hundreds of New York City domestic violence survivors will soon...
New York’s mayor and council speaker were already at odds. Then the migrant crisis hit.
What was touted as a friendly alliance when they assumed their respective jobs in January has devolved into a frosty association.
