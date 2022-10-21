ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

CCSO arrest roundup

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a business in the Dodge City area in reference to a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Deputies located the vehicle and identified the occupants as Thomas James Brannon, 36, of Danville, and Emma Rena Swindall, 23, of Bremen.

Deputies determined that both subjects had active warrants. A subsequent search of the vehicle and their persons allegedly yielded narcotics. Both were placed under arrest.

Brannon is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear warrant).

Swindall is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (warrant), unlawful possession of marijuana (failure to appear warrant), unlawful possession of methamphetamine (failure to appear warrant, two counts), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear warrant, two counts), receiving stolen property (warrant) and obstruction of justice (warrant).

Also on Oct. 12, deputies arrested Daisy Crystal Figueroa, 28, of Holly Pond. She is charged with cruelty to animals and conservation / failure to bury livestock.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred earlier this year.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, deputies located a suspicious vehicle in the Good Hope area.

Michael Duane Odom, 37, of Cullman, was identified as the driver of the vehicle in question. Dolly Frances Dial, 58, of Hanceville, was identified as the passenger.

It was determined that Dial had active warrants. A subsequent search of the vehicle and their persons allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Both were placed under arrest.

Odom is charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dial is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies (failure to appear warrant), shoplifting (warrant) and criminal trespassing (warrant).

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 24

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 24, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office  Incidents  October 20  domestic violence; Co. Rd. 895 domestic violence, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 946 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 388 theft of property; Hwy 278 W theft of property; Co. Rd. 747  theft of property; Hwy 31 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1742 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1059  October 21  permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 699  domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1386 harassment; Co. Rd. 1545 criminal mischief; Hwy 91 theft of property; Hwy 69 S burglary; Hwy 31  unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting

MOUNT HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged two people after a shooting happened in Lawrence County on Oct. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, a witness alleged that a suspect got out of a vehicle and shot into a residence and vehicle. Deputies received a description of the vehicle that later stopped in front of a residence on County Road 374.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Falkville man indicted on federal drug, weapon charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Federal indictments have been unsealed charging three defendants in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley and FBI  Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Last month a federal grand jury indicted three individuals in northwest Alabama on gun and drug charges.  These indictments are the result of continued collaborative work with our state prosecutors, and federal, state and local law enforcement partners.  A two-count indictment charges that on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Blount Co. man arrested on murder charges after woman found dismembered

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — A Blount County man is under arrest after a woman was found dead inside a Springville home. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check for Tammy Bailey. The neighbor called 911 concerned about a shooting at her neighbor's home.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Friday October 21st

Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Decatur as a result of an illegal drug sales investigation. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unite launched the investigation into Johnathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle at the beginning of October. On Tuesday, investigators spotted Lorenza driving...
DECATUR, AL
wvtm13.com

Major drug bust in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. — Police arrested a man during a major drug bust in Fultondale. According to the police report, police arrested Marquavius Staples, 34. Staples is suspected of trafficking drugs and receiving stolen property, officials said. Bonds was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $3,026,000.
FULTONDALE, AL
WAFF

Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
ATHENS, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office cautioning people against scam

ATHENS — Michelle Williamson, spokeswoman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday that the office and federal officials are investigating a scam in which the scammer attempts to obtain funds from a victim via PayPal or other forms of wire transfer. In the case reported, the scammer...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy