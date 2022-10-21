CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a business in the Dodge City area in reference to a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Deputies located the vehicle and identified the occupants as Thomas James Brannon, 36, of Danville, and Emma Rena Swindall, 23, of Bremen.

Deputies determined that both subjects had active warrants. A subsequent search of the vehicle and their persons allegedly yielded narcotics. Both were placed under arrest.

Brannon is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear warrant).

Swindall is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (warrant), unlawful possession of marijuana (failure to appear warrant), unlawful possession of methamphetamine (failure to appear warrant, two counts), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear warrant, two counts), receiving stolen property (warrant) and obstruction of justice (warrant).

Also on Oct. 12, deputies arrested Daisy Crystal Figueroa, 28, of Holly Pond. She is charged with cruelty to animals and conservation / failure to bury livestock.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred earlier this year.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, deputies located a suspicious vehicle in the Good Hope area.

Michael Duane Odom, 37, of Cullman, was identified as the driver of the vehicle in question. Dolly Frances Dial, 58, of Hanceville, was identified as the passenger.

It was determined that Dial had active warrants. A subsequent search of the vehicle and their persons allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Both were placed under arrest.

Odom is charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dial is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies (failure to appear warrant), shoplifting (warrant) and criminal trespassing (warrant).