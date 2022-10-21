Read full article on original website
All-Conference Teams Named at Football Crossover Final
Michigan Center High School quarterback Adrian Putnam, right, was named as the first-team all-conference performer in the Cascades Conference. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (October 23, 2022 10:01 AM) Football fans had a chance to meet the all-conference teams from the Big Eight and Cascades Conferences Saturday. All-conference players...
Napoleon Wins Crossover Football Championship in Defensive Battle
Napoleon High School quarterback Grant Bradley ran for a touchdown and threw for another in a 15-0 win over Union City on Saturday in the Big Eight/Cascades Conference Crossover Championship Football game. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. JTV Sports. (October 22, 2022 8:44 PM) Napoleon High School football Coach...
Napoleon blanks Union City in Big 8/Cascades crossover title game
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – In a battle of conference champions from the Cascades and Big 8 Conferences Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field, Napoleon held Union City scoreless for the first time this season in a 15-0 win. The Pirates scored all the points they needed in the second...
Tuesday, October 24, 2022
All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Debra Kubitskey, Jackson County Deputy Administrator. Andy & Jenifer at Jaxon’s Playhouse Trunk or Treat. Lara Hakamaki, Michigan Psychological Care. Lenny Duff, VP Sales & Marketing, Elm Plating. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.
This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
U-M's Donovan Edwards on Michigan State: "We're going to win and...leave them no mercy"
Several Wolverines weren't shy about hiding their confidence last week against of the annual Michigan-Michigan State game...
Monday, October 24, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Dave Swartout, Head Coach, Lumen Christi State Championship Ladies Golf with athletes Ashley Hilderley & Anna McClure. Lloyd McCormick, Bibles & Burgers. Amanda and Briston Bamm, Nevermore Decor Store. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
Idle Michigan drops in coaches’ poll ahead of MSU showdown
The Michigan football team will enter rivalry week with Michigan State in the same spot in both nationally recognized polls. The Wolverines checked in at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today/AFCA coaches’ poll this week, dropping one spot in the coaches’ poll, released Sunday.
Look: Michigan Announces Special Plan For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines will be giving fans a special treat for the football team's game against crosstown rival Michigan State next Saturday. "Michigan Stadium will have a light show for 'Mr. Brightside' during the second half of the Michigan State game." The 2003 pop rock hit from The Killers has...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
After a week off, the Michigan Wolverines are back in action and the week beings with head coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly news conference. This week, Michigan hosts in-state rival Michigan State in prime time (7:30 ET, ABC). ...
Multiple fire departments respond to house fire in Eaton Rapids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning in Eaton Rapids. The house, just off of W Plains Rd, was engulfed in flames as crews worked to put out the fire. Our News 10 crew on scene was able to confirm that the...
I-69 and US-127 planned for construction this week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I-69 and US-127 are on the planner for construction as the next phase in the Rebuilding Michigan plan. Multiple projects under the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer are expected to begin this week. The next phase of the Rebuilding Michigan Project will include I-69 in Clinton County as well as US-127. According to Whitmer, these investments are expected to support 2,051 jobs.
BWL set to demolish four structures from Eckert Power Station
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) is set to demolish four structures apart from the Eckert Power Station. The three Eckert stacks known in the community as Wynken, Blynken, and Nod are not going to be impacted according to BWL. The planned demolitions will include the water cooling towers, east and west coal handling structures, and the ash silo structure and are scheduled to continue through early 2023.
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
Noise complaint in Calhoun County leads to multiple arrests
A noise complaint in Calhoun County on Saturday led to multiple arrests and the recovery of three stolen vehicles.
Another I-94 lane closure coming in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A portion of I-94 in Jackson County is closing down to one lane. The single-lane closure from Elm Road to U.S. 127 for maintenance begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The lane is scheduled to reopen 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is hospitalized after being shot in Lansing Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Police say a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.
What percent of Lansing is white?
Lansing is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Lansing?
Jackson corrections officer killed in I-94 motorcycle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A Michigan Department of Corrections officer from Jackson was killed Saturday night in a motorcycle crash on I-94, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash at 7:43 p.m., Oct. 22 on M-60 and westbound I-94 in Blackman Township, according to Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
Jackson police seek missing 12-year-old boy
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for CardiAir Hardwick, a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home on McKinley Street, between Hill Place and Lansing Avenue. Hardwick stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds....
