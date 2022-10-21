ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
jtv.tv

All-Conference Teams Named at Football Crossover Final

Michigan Center High School quarterback Adrian Putnam, right, was named as the first-team all-conference performer in the Cascades Conference. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (October 23, 2022 10:01 AM) Football fans had a chance to meet the all-conference teams from the Big Eight and Cascades Conferences Saturday. All-conference players...
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI
jtv.tv

Napoleon Wins Crossover Football Championship in Defensive Battle

Napoleon High School quarterback Grant Bradley ran for a touchdown and threw for another in a 15-0 win over Union City on Saturday in the Big Eight/Cascades Conference Crossover Championship Football game. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. JTV Sports. (October 22, 2022 8:44 PM) Napoleon High School football Coach...
UNION CITY, MI
wtvbam.com

Napoleon blanks Union City in Big 8/Cascades crossover title game

UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – In a battle of conference champions from the Cascades and Big 8 Conferences Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field, Napoleon held Union City scoreless for the first time this season in a 15-0 win. The Pirates scored all the points they needed in the second...
UNION CITY, MI
jtv.tv

Tuesday, October 24, 2022

All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Debra Kubitskey, Jackson County Deputy Administrator. Andy & Jenifer at Jaxon’s Playhouse Trunk or Treat. Lara Hakamaki, Michigan Psychological Care. Lenny Duff, VP Sales & Marketing, Elm Plating. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
JACKSON, MI
100.7 WITL

Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.

This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
ANN ARBOR, MI
jtv.tv

Monday, October 24, 2022

All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Dave Swartout, Head Coach, Lumen Christi State Championship Ladies Golf with athletes Ashley Hilderley & Anna McClure. Lloyd McCormick, Bibles & Burgers. Amanda and Briston Bamm, Nevermore Decor Store. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

I-69 and US-127 planned for construction this week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I-69 and US-127 are on the planner for construction as the next phase in the Rebuilding Michigan plan. Multiple projects under the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer are expected to begin this week. The next phase of the Rebuilding Michigan Project will include I-69 in Clinton County as well as US-127. According to Whitmer, these investments are expected to support 2,051 jobs.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

BWL set to demolish four structures from Eckert Power Station

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) is set to demolish four structures apart from the Eckert Power Station. The three Eckert stacks known in the community as Wynken, Blynken, and Nod are not going to be impacted according to BWL. The planned demolitions will include the water cooling towers, east and west coal handling structures, and the ash silo structure and are scheduled to continue through early 2023.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is hospitalized after being shot in Lansing Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Police say a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson police seek missing 12-year-old boy

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for CardiAir Hardwick, a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home on McKinley Street, between Hill Place and Lansing Avenue. Hardwick stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds....
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy