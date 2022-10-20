ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

100.7 WITL

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
wfft.com

13-year-old organ donor honored in community motorcycle ride

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- 13-year-old Wayden Bennett craved the melody of a motorcycle engine. “Any chance he got, he was on the bike, any chance,” Wayden’s mom Chantel Bennett said. Saturday there was a symphony. Wayden was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking along the side of...
ANGOLA, IN
WKHM

Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group announces new Chief Medical Officer

Jackson, Mich. – Henry Ford Health has announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Peterson comes from Michigan Medicine where he served as the population health executive and associate professor of emergency medicine. He...
JACKSON, MI
wkar.org

Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists

Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
US105

Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan

One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
JACKSON, MI
100.7 WITL

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News

The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
thevillagereporter.com

Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured

On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
MONTPELIER, OH

