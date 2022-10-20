Read full article on original website
What percent of Lansing is white?
Lansing is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Lansing?
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
Hillsdale mayoral candidate says her past doesn't define her, 'Give me a chance'
Rondee Butcher is throwing her hat in the ring to become the city of Hillsdale’s next mayor. She’s never ran for office, until now.
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
wfft.com
13-year-old organ donor honored in community motorcycle ride
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- 13-year-old Wayden Bennett craved the melody of a motorcycle engine. “Any chance he got, he was on the bike, any chance,” Wayden’s mom Chantel Bennett said. Saturday there was a symphony. Wayden was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking along the side of...
WKHM
Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group announces new Chief Medical Officer
Jackson, Mich. – Henry Ford Health has announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Peterson comes from Michigan Medicine where he served as the population health executive and associate professor of emergency medicine. He...
wkar.org
Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists
Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
'There was no choice.' Understaffing forces state to close 70+ psychiatric beds
A perfect storm fueled by understaffing and aging buildings has forced the state of Michigan to temporarily close more than 70 long-term psychiatric beds at three of its behavioral hospitals.
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News
The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Former Jackson Co. House candidate reenters race after controversy
Imhoff ended his campaign after posts on social media resurfaced that showed Imhoff allegedly threatening schools he attended as a minor.
Idle Michigan drops in coaches’ poll ahead of MSU showdown
The Michigan football team will enter rivalry week with Michigan State in the same spot in both nationally recognized polls. The Wolverines checked in at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today/AFCA coaches’ poll this week, dropping one spot in the coaches’ poll, released Sunday.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
U-M's Donovan Edwards on Michigan State: "We're going to win and...leave them no mercy"
Several Wolverines weren't shy about hiding their confidence last week against of the annual Michigan-Michigan State game...
