ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

Jefferson County pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation

By Monica Nakashima
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kxhzb_0ihaxrrc00

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed.

Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount County Jail on the felony charge Wednesday night.

Former teacher charged with sex acts with a student arrested in Franklin County

According to case documents, the alleged crimes took place between January 2020 and earlier this month.

A seven-year-old victim told her grandfather that Daniel, who is a pastor at First Baptist Church of Chalkville, had been sexually abusing her.

The girl reported that Daniel had touched her private parts numerous times at his residence, a pool party and the church.

Daniel remains in the Blount County Jail as of Thursday. CBS 42 reached out to church officials for a statement and we have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WAFF

2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting

MOUNT HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged two people after a shooting happened in Lawrence County on Oct. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, a witness alleged that a suspect got out of a vehicle and shot into a residence and vehicle. Deputies received a description of the vehicle that later stopped in front of a residence on County Road 374.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

13-year-old injured in Center Point shooting

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old injured early Sunday morning. According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s, deputies arrived to the 1600 block of 4th Place NW around 3:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found that a 13-year-old child had been injured by […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County resumes emergency rental applications

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County resumed its Covid-19 emergency rental assistance program applications. The county received an additional $5 million in funding from the state of Alabama. It temporarily suspended the program after June of 2022 so they could ensure processing applications in the pipeline without running out...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

HTMS student reportedly brought weapon to school

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) student reportedly brought a weapon to school on Monday, Oct. 24. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), they were made aware of a student that brought a kitchen knife to school. As soon as the knife was reported, the student was immediately […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

POLICE: Madison man facing drug charges following search warrant

A Madison man was arrested during a search warrant on Friday. The Madison Police Department SWAT Team seized about two pounds of methamphetamine and various other controlled substances. The search warrant was conducted on Shelton Road at the request of the North Alabama Drug Task Force. 41-year-old Christopher L. Jefferson,...
MADISON, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy