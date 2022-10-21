Jefferson County pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed.

Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount County Jail on the felony charge Wednesday night.

According to case documents, the alleged crimes took place between January 2020 and earlier this month.

A seven-year-old victim told her grandfather that Daniel, who is a pastor at First Baptist Church of Chalkville, had been sexually abusing her.

The girl reported that Daniel had touched her private parts numerous times at his residence, a pool party and the church.

Daniel remains in the Blount County Jail as of Thursday. CBS 42 reached out to church officials for a statement and we have not yet heard back.

