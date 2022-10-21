Read full article on original website
What Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is saying about his opt out
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo pulled an Aaron Judge this year:. No in-season contract talks. Now that the Yankees have been swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, Rizzo has to decide soon whether he wants to pull another Judge and bet on himself. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Yankee fans furious after Josh Donaldson returns to dugout smiling following flyout
Josh Donaldson couldn’t help but smile in disbelief after flying out on a fastball that caught a lot of the plate, and Yankee fans weren’t happy with the reaction.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Here’s what Aaron Judge said on free agency after Yankees were eliminated
The New York Yankees were swept out of the postseason by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. With that in mind, it’s officially free agency season for Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge’s free agency has been looming over the entire postseason, and rightly so. Judge hit 62 home runs this season, setting an American League record in the process.
Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
What Will it Take for The Dodgers to Trade for Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei in Dodger Blue would really be something, wouldn't it?
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
Yankees ticket prices for game five already plummeting after third straight ALCS loss
After falling behind 3-0 in the ALCS with another loss to the Astros, ticket prices for game five at Yankee Stadium are dropping fast, with tickets available for under $60.
Angels Rumors: Baseball Analyst Predicts Shohei Ohtani Trade to LA Rival this Offseason
The postseason isn't even over and the rumors are already flying.
Michael Kay roasting Aaron Boone could be a sign of things to come (Video)
New York Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay took some shots at manager Aaron Boone during the YES postgame coverage for Game 3. Michael Kay is a company man, as he should be as the Yankees official play-by-play announcer for YES. When he does criticize the team, it’s typically mild mannered, and doesn’t hit at the crux of the issue.
Aaron Judge Takes Responsibility For Harrison Bader's Costly Error in Game 3 of ALCS
In a matter of minutes, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole went from briskly walking off the mound, finishing a quick inning, to hanging his head, needing a new baseball after a souvenir went soaring into the stands. Astros catcher Christian Vazquez reached on an error from Harrison Bader in center field...
Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego Padres 10-6; one win away from World Series
The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first and then chipped away, slugged away and finally put away the Padres.
Yankee fans disappointed by ALCS Game 3 loss at home
NEW YORK -- The Yankees were routed by the Astros as they returned home to the Bronx for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, disappointing the fans who flocked to Yankee Stadium.Decked out in their Yankees gear, fans were optimistic walking into the stadium for Saturday's game against the Houston Astros."We got the city out. We're finna win this. We're finna go big, go home, right? Right," one fan said."It has to happen. We don't have a choice," another fan said.Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and the tune quickly changed."Disgusted. It took us 13 years to get...
Yankees cost themselves with huge defensive error in Game 3
The New York Yankees cost themselves dearly with a huge defensive error in Game 3 of the ALCS on Saturday night against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Yankees had two outs and the bases were empty for catcher Christian Vazquez. Vazquez hit a fly ball to right-center field, in between Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader.
