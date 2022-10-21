ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
FanSided

It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees

Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
CBS New York

Yankee fans disappointed by ALCS Game 3 loss at home

NEW YORK -- The Yankees were routed by the Astros as they returned home to the Bronx for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, disappointing the fans who flocked to Yankee Stadium.Decked out in their Yankees gear, fans were optimistic walking into the stadium for Saturday's game against the Houston Astros."We got the city out. We're finna win this. We're finna go big, go home, right? Right," one fan said."It has to happen. We don't have a choice," another fan said.Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and the tune quickly changed."Disgusted. It took us 13 years to get...
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees cost themselves with huge defensive error in Game 3

The New York Yankees cost themselves dearly with a huge defensive error in Game 3 of the ALCS on Saturday night against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Yankees had two outs and the bases were empty for catcher Christian Vazquez. Vazquez hit a fly ball to right-center field, in between Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader.
FanSided

FanSided

