How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Suns Visit Trail Blazers

The Phoenix Suns are 1-0 on the season. Can they get to 2-0? Here's how to watch, stream and listen:

The Phoenix Suns were able to advance to 1-0 after a thrilling 107-105 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Now, the pack their bags for their first road test of the season when they pay a visit to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are also 1-0 after a close 115-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Portland saw three players hit 20+ points in their season opener, as Damian Lillard (20), Anfernee Simmons (22) and Jerami Grant (23) powered the Blazers to victory.

Devin Booker (28) was the only Suns player to hit double digits on Wednesday.

Cameron Johnson, who exited the game with quad cramps, is expected to play.

Lines are not yet available on SI Sportsbook , but the Suns are favored with -175 odds on the moneyline.

Here's how to watch, stream, listen to Suns-Trail Blazers

Who: Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers

When: Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Broadcast: Bally Sports/NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV

The game can also be heard locally on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM with Al McCoy back for another season.

