Staten Island, NY

CBS New York

Long Beach residents reflect on surviving Superstorm Sandy

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- This week marks the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.For a decade, we've been reporting on a recovery that took longer than anyone could have imagined back in October of 2012.On Long Island, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff was one of the first to bring us startling images of destruction from Long Beach. She recently reconnected with some of the very same people she spoke to then to find out where and how they are now."The phone went dead, the streetlight went dead and next thing I know, it's like a Brian De...
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Maria Ochmann (Gargano), 76, a Sicily, Italy native who came to Staten Island, and later resided in Florida, passed away on Oct. 15. Maria, a beloved wife, mother, and aunt, was known for being hard-working and poured her heart into everything she did. Maria was a bartender, legal secretary, real estate agent, and floral designer. After retirement, she enjoyed life as a painter, baker, reiki practitioner, bowler, avid Mahjong player, and Derek Jeter’s biggest fan.
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD searching for missing Tottenville woman, 34. ‘I am keeping hope that she is alive,’ sister says.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman. Laura Lyons, a resident of the 7000 block of Amboy Road, was last seen leaving her home at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
The Staten Island Advance

All about the ‘wow’ factor, this Staten Island children’s boutique has expanded to a new location

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic devastated her sales and temporarily closed her couture childrenswear business in 2020, Christiane Torello contemplated shuttering her boutique altogether and exiting the world of high-end formalwear. But two years after surviving the most difficult season of her life, Torello has not only revived her business -- she’s moved to a bigger location and expanded upon it too.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 22, 2022: Remembering long-time member of Tirone’s Family Shoe Store staff

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Frazzitta Sr., 91, who was a resident of Staten Island for 53 years, died Oct. 8, 2022. Many will remember Mr. Frazzitta from Tirone’s Family Shoe Store in Port Richmond where he assisted many with school shoe fittings. He loved his job and regular customers.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Quaint and quiet,’ Richmond, $1.6M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 254 Natick St., Richmond, is a stone and cedar Colonial. Priced at $1,599,000, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home features a large living room and dining room, both with fireplaces. It also boasts a family room and a large kitchen that spills into an eating area, which extends to a super large yard, perfect for entertaining, according to the listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service at SIBOR.com.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

