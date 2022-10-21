Read full article on original website
Mom, 26, found dead in bin on Staten Island, remembered as a ‘beautiful spirit’ with a ‘caring heart’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Along a street that doubles as a makeshift dump site for things unwanted sits a single lit candle on the doorstep of the home that once belonged to 26-year-old LaHuma Payton. Neighbors, friends and family members are mourning and sending an outpouring of love to...
Staten Island pizzeria honored for feeding asylum seekers: ‘Everyone deserves a slice of pizza’
TRAVIS, Staten Island (PIX11) — A Staten Island pizzeria had been open for just two weeks when one night two pregnant women with about seven small children came knocking on the door at closing time. “They were starving and asking for food,” said Sebastian Bongiovanni, who operates Verde’s Pizza and Pasta House in Travis. So […]
10 years later: Remembering 24 Staten Island lives lost in Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 marks 10 years since Hurricane Sandy’s storm surge slammed our shores, causing unparalleled destruction and claiming the lives of 24 Staten Islanders — more victims than any other borough. Some of the victims were found in their homes in...
Long Beach residents reflect on surviving Superstorm Sandy
LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- This week marks the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.For a decade, we've been reporting on a recovery that took longer than anyone could have imagined back in October of 2012.On Long Island, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff was one of the first to bring us startling images of destruction from Long Beach. She recently reconnected with some of the very same people she spoke to then to find out where and how they are now."The phone went dead, the streetlight went dead and next thing I know, it's like a Brian De...
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Maria Ochmann (Gargano), 76, a Sicily, Italy native who came to Staten Island, and later resided in Florida, passed away on Oct. 15. Maria, a beloved wife, mother, and aunt, was known for being hard-working and poured her heart into everything she did. Maria was a bartender, legal secretary, real estate agent, and floral designer. After retirement, she enjoyed life as a painter, baker, reiki practitioner, bowler, avid Mahjong player, and Derek Jeter’s biggest fan.
NYPD searching for missing Tottenville woman, 34. ‘I am keeping hope that she is alive,’ sister says.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman. Laura Lyons, a resident of the 7000 block of Amboy Road, was last seen leaving her home at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
All about the ‘wow’ factor, this Staten Island children’s boutique has expanded to a new location
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic devastated her sales and temporarily closed her couture childrenswear business in 2020, Christiane Torello contemplated shuttering her boutique altogether and exiting the world of high-end formalwear. But two years after surviving the most difficult season of her life, Torello has not only revived her business -- she’s moved to a bigger location and expanded upon it too.
Beloved bagel shop owner was paralyzed in crash. As trial for driver starts, judge hears a grim request on her behalf.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nearly two years after a devastating crash in New Springville left a popular Staten Island business owner paralyzed from the neck down, the fate of her then-boyfriend will be determined by a jury of his peers. Law enforcement officials say Robert Mustari, 49, of Midland...
Woman Dead, Body Found in a bin, in a driveway to a home in Staten Island New York
Police made a very gruesome discovery, around 5:45 a.m. a body was found in a driveway at a home on Heberton Ave. in the Port Richmond section. The Woman's body was found in a large bin in a home's driveway in Staten Island this Friday.
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
NYPD to offer cash, iPads for guns at Staten Island buyback event
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD, the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office, and the NYC Police Foundation will be hosting a gun buyback event in Grant City on Saturday, Nov. 12. The event will take place at the Edward K. Esposito Memorial Community Center, 142 Midland Ave., from...
Are you the winner of the $36.4K TAKE 5 Lottery ticket sold on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Did you check your TAKE 5 ticket yesterday? If not, you should check it now. The New York Lottery announced on Tuesday that one top-prize winning ticket for the Oct. 24 TAKE 5 drawing – worth $36,438 – was sold on Staten Island. The...
‘He wrapped her up... and put her in the bin.’ D.A. details alleged admission in Staten Island woman’s death.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a horrifying sequence of events led to a 26-year-old woman ending up dead inside a plastic bin that was discarded outside a home in Port Richmond. Glen Brancato, 56, told police that the tragic episode began when he and an unnamed accomplice...
Concerns about Staten Island Ferry customer service to be addressed at meeting Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several Staten Island Ferry issues and community complaints will be addressed on Tuesday when a ferry manager joins a meeting of Community Board 1. The public is invited to attend the 7 p.m. meeting in the board’s office at 1 Edgewater Street. During the...
Car overturns on property of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities responded to a car that flipped over on the property of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School on Monday. The crash occurred around noon on a road off of Hylan Boulevard that leads to an athletic field at the school, located at 5150 Hylan Blvd.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 22, 2022: Remembering long-time member of Tirone’s Family Shoe Store staff
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Frazzitta Sr., 91, who was a resident of Staten Island for 53 years, died Oct. 8, 2022. Many will remember Mr. Frazzitta from Tirone’s Family Shoe Store in Port Richmond where he assisted many with school shoe fittings. He loved his job and regular customers.
NYC confirms pilot program to lock front doors of public schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City education officials have confirmed a pilot program is in effect to lock the front doors of some public schools across the five boroughs, including at least one school on Staten Island. Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore) told the Advance/SILive.com the city is...
Cops: Woman, 34, reported missing on South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman reported missing from Tottenville. Laura Lyons, 34, was seen leaving her home in the vicinity of Amboy Road and Chelsea Street on Friday around 8 a.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Quaint and quiet,’ Richmond, $1.6M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 254 Natick St., Richmond, is a stone and cedar Colonial. Priced at $1,599,000, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home features a large living room and dining room, both with fireplaces. It also boasts a family room and a large kitchen that spills into an eating area, which extends to a super large yard, perfect for entertaining, according to the listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service at SIBOR.com.
Woman slashes, stabs, robs man sitting outside Staten Island store
The NYPD released an image of a woman they’re searching for in the Sept. 11 robbery in front of a discount store at Castleton Avenue and Alaska Street in West New Brighton.
