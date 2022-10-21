Read full article on original website
PSAL girls’ soccer: Kayla Mendez’s late tally the difference as Susan Wagner cops 9th straight S.I. title
One way or another, Monday’s PSAL girls’ soccer clash between long-time rivals Susan Wagner and Tottenville was going to decide the PSAL Staten Island Division championship. And, true to form, it turned out to be the type of match where quality scoring opportunities were at a minimal.
HS girls’ soccer: Susan Wagner, Tottenville set to vie for PSAL Staten Island division title
For the first time in quite a while, if ever, the Staten Island’s PSAL girls’ soccer division included a schedule that has the teams playing three times in one season. And as it turned it, it set the stage for what will ultimately be the Island division championship.
Next Level Sports Flag Football at I.S. 34 | 55 action photos available for download
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- I.S. 34 in Tottenville was action-packed as flag football players competed in the Next Level Sports League on a rainy Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Big runs, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of SILive.com/Advance freelance photographer Angela Barca, who came away with some images.
CHSAA Tennis Tournament: Staten Island Academy walks away with singles and double crowns
Staten Island Academy took both the singles and double crowns in the annual CHSAA Tennis Tournament, a two-day event which concluded Sunday at the Staten Island Community Tennis Center. SIA freshman Bianca Bush turned away St. Joseph Hill’s Anika Thakkar, 6-2, 6-0 in the final to capture the singles tournament....
Saturday’s HS football roundup: Curtis bounces back; Tots return to win column; Moore runs wild
Curtis bounced back from a 39-point defeat against Canarsie last week with a 24-8 PSAL A Conference triumph over host Brooklyn Tech on Saturday. Chauncey Mimms rushed for two touchdowns, while Gage Cotton tossed TD passes to Abdul Rahman Otapo (20 yards) and Jayden Wright (75 yards).
9/11 Flag Football League, Bloomingdale Park | 66 action-packed photos available for download
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Bloomingdale Park was hopping Saturday as flag football players competed in the 9-11 Flag Football League. Big runs, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of SILive.com/Advance freelance photographer Angela Barca, who came away with some great action shots.
Cardinal Dolan joins BP Fossella as funds are allocated to S.I. Catholic schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Catholic schools on Staten Island will soon have more funding for programs, services, education and more, thanks to Borough President Vito Fossella’s budget allocation of nearly $460,000. Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York, joined Fossella to make the announcement about the budget allocation...
College football: Islander reportedly takes over this program after head coach gets fired
In the college football world, one man’s failure is another man’s opportunity. That’s exactly the case with former Port Richmond High School football star Pete Rossomando, who reportedly was named interim head coach of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte after Will Healy was fired this morning following a 1-7 start to the season.
‘It’s a blessing’ -- Tottenville HS product Gus Edwards looms large in first NFL action in almost two years
The wheels on Gus “The Bus” Edwards are once again rolling by and over NFL defenders. It had been nearly two years since the Staten Islander last played in an NFL game, but on Sunday he returned to the gridiron and tallied two touchdowns in his first action in 645 days. Edwards, who tore his ACL during practice last September and missed the entire 2021 season, last appeared in a game in January of 2020 during a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Car overturns on property of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities responded to a car that flipped over on the property of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School on Monday. The crash occurred around noon on a road off of Hylan Boulevard that leads to an athletic field at the school, located at 5150 Hylan Blvd.
Are you the winner of the $36.4K TAKE 5 Lottery ticket sold on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Did you check your TAKE 5 ticket yesterday? If not, you should check it now. The New York Lottery announced on Tuesday that one top-prize winning ticket for the Oct. 24 TAKE 5 drawing – worth $36,438 – was sold on Staten Island. The...
Video shows brawl outside Miss Sri Lankan Pageant in South Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Video circulating on social media shows what appears to be a brawl on the grounds of the Vanderbilt in South Beach Friday night as the Miss Sri Lankan Pageant was coming to a close. The clip, posted to TikTok and on multiple news sites, appears...
YES Network’s Michael Kay points finger for ‘heartbreaking’ loss to Astros
The New York Yankees’ season has come to a close. The Bronx Bombers had their sights set on a World Series stint but unraveled and quickly lost the American League Championship Series in four games. The Houston Astros will advance while the Yankees stay home and ponder what went wrong.
MLB playoffs: How to watch the Yankees and Astros in Game 4 of ALCS Sunday (10-23-22) | TV, live stream and time
Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, will be played Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022) beginning at 7:07 p.m. ET., weather permitting. The Yankees trail the best-of-seven series, 3-0, and need a win to stay alive. TBS will broadcast the game, but...
NYPD searching for missing Tottenville woman, 34. ‘I am keeping hope that she is alive,’ sister says.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman. Laura Lyons, a resident of the 7000 block of Amboy Road, was last seen leaving her home at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Maria Ochmann (Gargano), 76, a Sicily, Italy native who came to Staten Island, and later resided in Florida, passed away on Oct. 15. Maria, a beloved wife, mother, and aunt, was known for being hard-working and poured her heart into everything she did. Maria was a bartender, legal secretary, real estate agent, and floral designer. After retirement, she enjoyed life as a painter, baker, reiki practitioner, bowler, avid Mahjong player, and Derek Jeter’s biggest fan.
10 years later: Remembering 24 Staten Island lives lost in Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 marks 10 years since Hurricane Sandy’s storm surge slammed our shores, causing unparalleled destruction and claiming the lives of 24 Staten Islanders — more victims than any other borough. Some of the victims were found in their homes in...
