Staten Island, NY

Next Level Sports Flag Football at I.S. 34 | 55 action photos available for download

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- I.S. 34 in Tottenville was action-packed as flag football players competed in the Next Level Sports League on a rainy Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Big runs, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of SILive.com/Advance freelance photographer Angela Barca, who came away with some images.
9/11 Flag Football League, Bloomingdale Park | 66 action-packed photos available for download

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Bloomingdale Park was hopping Saturday as flag football players competed in the 9-11 Flag Football League. Big runs, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of SILive.com/Advance freelance photographer Angela Barca, who came away with some great action shots.
Avalanche vs. Rangers prediction, best bet and odds for Tuesday, 10/25

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Colorado Avalanche are just four months removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup and will take on the Rangers in New York Tuesday night. The Rangers were just two games away from facing the Avs in the Stanley Cup Final and are ready to take that next step. These are still two of the best teams in their respective conferences, so fans should be in store for a tightly contested matchup.
BetMGM deposit code SILIVENHL: $200 offer for Avalanche vs. Rangers

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The 2022-23 NHL season is now in full swing, and every team still has high hopes that it’s their turn to hoist the Stanley Cup. BetMGM Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to take advantage of the action, and you can click here to register. All it takes is the short BetMGM deposit code SILIVENHL, and you can win $200 in free bets.
FanDuel promo code, free pick and Same Game Parlay for Magic vs. Knicks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NBA season has only just begun, so now is the perfect time to get into the action by signing up for FanDuel Sportsbook. All new customers can unlock a No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000, and no FanDuel promo code is required.
‘It’s a blessing’ -- Tottenville HS product Gus Edwards looms large in first NFL action in almost two years

The wheels on Gus “The Bus” Edwards are once again rolling by and over NFL defenders. It had been nearly two years since the Staten Islander last played in an NFL game, but on Sunday he returned to the gridiron and tallied two touchdowns in his first action in 645 days. Edwards, who tore his ACL during practice last September and missed the entire 2021 season, last appeared in a game in January of 2020 during a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
NYPD searching for missing Tottenville woman, 34. ‘I am keeping hope that she is alive,’ sister says.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman. Laura Lyons, a resident of the 7000 block of Amboy Road, was last seen leaving her home at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Maria Ochmann (Gargano), 76, a Sicily, Italy native who came to Staten Island, and later resided in Florida, passed away on Oct. 15. Maria, a beloved wife, mother, and aunt, was known for being hard-working and poured her heart into everything she did. Maria was a bartender, legal secretary, real estate agent, and floral designer. After retirement, she enjoyed life as a painter, baker, reiki practitioner, bowler, avid Mahjong player, and Derek Jeter’s biggest fan.
