Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision on Edison Highway in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Authorities were alerted to a pedestrian fatally struck on Edison Highway at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the city of Bakersfield.

Two drivers who had spotted the pedestrian stayed at the scene and reported the incident. The pedestrian had reportedly been struck multiple times on the highway.

The vehicle that initially struck the pedestrian left the scene.

California Highway Patrol was at the location investigating the incident. Both lanes of traffic were shut down and traffic was diverted. Kern County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

