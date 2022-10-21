Read full article on original website
SFGate
Southern First: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.4 million in its third quarter. The Greenville, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $1.04 per share. The holding company for Southern First Bank posted revenue of $33.6 million in the period. Its...
SFGate
Citizens: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.6 million. The bank, based in Philadelphia, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $13 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.9 million, beating Street...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
SFGate
Biogen tops 3Q expectations as cost cutting continues
Biogen delivered a better-than-expected third quarter and hiked its 2022 forecast, as cost cutting continued to help the drugmaker balance sliding sales. The maker of the multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera said Tuesday that it chopped research and development costs 22% and also booked a $504 million gain from a building sale as it reduced office space.
