Samsung has hit one other milestone relating to software program updates by releasing a serious new model of Android to the general public a lot sooner than it has ever earlier than. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 replace for the Galaxy S22 sequence started rolling out today and is predicted to achieve many markets across the globe earlier than the top of October, bringing lots of new options to hundreds of thousands of Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra house owners.

1 DAY AGO