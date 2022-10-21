Read full article on original website
Microsoft is working on Android 13 and more features for Windows Subsystem for Android
One of probably the most vital new options in Windows 11 is the flexibility to run Android apps. Users can obtain their favourite titles from the Amazon Appstore—or sideload an APK file utilizing third-party instruments—and use them like native applications in resizable home windows. The apps additionally help push-notifications, networking, entry to cameras, printing, and different capabilities. Soon, Windows Subsystem for Android will turn into even higher, as revealed by the just lately printed roadmap.
The Microsoft Surface Duo finally gets Android 12L
Microsoft is lastly updating its Surface Duo — ahem — duo to Android 12 this week. The firm broke the information on its official Microsoft Devices Blog after beforehand committing to rolling out an replace someday this yr. Android 12 was made typically obtainable by Google in October 2021, whereas Android 12L hit Pixels in March.
Apple Releases iOS Update for Older iPhones to Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerability
Apple on Wednesday backported safety updates to older iPhones, iPads, and iPod contact units to deal with a critical security flaw that has been actively exploited within the wild. The shortcoming, tracked as CVE-2022-32893 (CVSS rating: 8.8), is an out-of-bounds write problem affecting WebKit that would result in arbitrary code...
Here’s the complete Galaxy S22 series One UI 5.0 (Android 13) changelog!
Samsung has hit one other milestone relating to software program updates by releasing a serious new model of Android to the general public a lot sooner than it has ever earlier than. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 replace for the Galaxy S22 sequence started rolling out today and is predicted to achieve many markets across the globe earlier than the top of October, bringing lots of new options to hundreds of thousands of Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra house owners.
It’s possible to get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a Tesla — here’s how
Teslas have numerous nice issues going for them, like long range and one of the best charging networks round. But they’re removed from good, and one of many downsides is that none of them have assist for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. But It is perhaps attainable to get...
WhatsApp back after massive global outage that lasted for two hours • TechCrunch
WhatsApp began to return to return to operation at round 2.10 a.m Pacific Time, offering aid to billions of customers and companies that depend on the Meta-owned immediate messaging and calling app. WhatsApp didn’t share what prompted the outage, however confirmed it has fastened the difficulty. “We know people had...
The Best Cheap Windows Laptops …And Other Small Business Tech News This Week
Here are 5 issues in know-how that occurred this previous week and the way they have an effect on your online business. Did you miss them?. 1 – These are one of the best low-cost Windows laptops for 2022, in response to the editorial crew at Engadget. The editorial...
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 4 Gets Best-Ever Price for Special Week
Samsung is internet hosting some form of particular low cost week for the subsequent a number of days known as “Samsung Week.” I do not know what the purpose is, however I do know that they’ve a lot of offers lined up for every day that you could be need to find out about. Today’s, for instance, is likely one of the greatest costs we’ve ever seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Apple to Release OS Updates, New iPad Models, and More
Apple will likely be busy within the subsequent two weeks as it’s set to launch OS updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Also this week, Apple is scheduled to launch new iPads and the brand new Apple TV 4K subsequent week. OS Updates Available Starting Today. As...
Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One prices increasing from today
Apple is at present growing the costs of its Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription companies. The Apple One bundle worth can also be rising in unison. The Apple Music month-to-month worth has been upped by ~$1 for people and ~$2 for households. Apple TV+ is rising by $2 (which solely has one tier and helps Family Sharing on all plans). Apple One can also be going up by roughly $3 per thirty days. Full pricing modifications after the break …
YouTube Gets A Makeover With Ambient Mode & Darker Theme
YouTube is celebrating its seventeenth birthday with a “small” makeover for the cellular app in addition to the online interface. The new look encompasses a “cleaner, more lively design” with some trendy UI parts, enabling a extra immersive viewing expertise. We are additionally getting just a few new options.
Twitter Changes Its Icons For Mobile And Desktop Platforms
Every firm has to alter up its visuals each every so often, and Twitter isn’t any completely different. It modified its icons final 12 months to make a extra streamlined look. Now, Twitter has some new icons on its cell and desktop platforms, however you gained’t actually discover for those who don’t look intently, in keeping with XDA Developers.
iPhone photos tips: Get Instagram worthy photos on iPhone in low light with these apps
Know easy and simple iPhone images ideas to enhance your low-light images. These apps will make it easier to take Instagram worthy images. With folks being fascinated about sharing photos on social media like Instagram, Facebook or different social media websites, it turns into crucial to click on worthy photos. If you too wish to seize your actions after which share stunning photos on social media however end up struggling in low gentle situations, then these iPhone images ideas will certainly make it easier to out. Though Apple has improved the images {hardware} of their iPhones over the past half a decade, just a few apps might help you make your photos social media worthy. Check out these apps right here.
Safe Mode is Lyft’s Approach to Handle Feature Flags Incidents
Feature flags are a great tool to conduct A/B experiments and to roll out modifications in a managed means. To ensure that their use doesn’t find yourself disappointing customers when a change causes a crash or degrades the person expertise, Lyft created Safe Mode, particularly aimed to stop crash loops on launch.
Amazon Echo Show 8 just dropped below its Prime Day price
If you’re in search of Amazon Echo offers, you’ll want to try this sale on Amazon proper now for the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen). The worth has dropped all the way down to $70 from the standard $130, a $60 lower in worth. As an Amazon product, you understand the value is spectacular when it drops beneath earlier Prime Day sale costs, which the Amazon Echo Show 8 has achieved for an unspecified time. Plus, with Amazon, you get the entire benefits of procuring through Amazon — the free transport, free returns, and the flexibility to benefit from any Amazon Prime perks you will have.
AI critic Gary Marcus: Meta’s LeCun is finally coming around to the things I said years ago
NYU Professor Emeritus Gary Marcus, a frequent critic of the hype that surrounds artificial intelligence, lately sat down with ZDNET to supply a rebuttal to remarks by Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, in a ZDNET interview with LeCun in September. LeCun had forged doubt on Marcus’ argument in...
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
The iPhone 14 Plus launched final month as a extra reasonably priced different to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This telephone mainly changed the ‘Mini’ telephone from final 12 months. It is large, nevertheless it’s inferior to the ‘Pro Max’ mannequin. That being mentioned, this telephone has the identical base price ticket as Google’s flagship handset, which is why we’ll evaluate them on this article. We’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus.
Despite high demand, NVIDIA allegedly prioritizes Hopper H100 AI GPUs over GeForce RTX 4090s
Shortly after the discharge of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090-based video playing cards throughout the globe, demand stays excessive and after the sale of the primary batch, the second normally will get totally pre-ordered as quickly because it will get listed. This occurs in a number of markets, though the costs are fairly excessive. However, NVIDIA may decrease the manufacturing precedence of those well-liked GPUs to give attention to the Hopper H100 AI GPUs, a product that generates even larger earnings.
Top Robotic Process Automation Companies
Robotic course of automation (RPA) software program is used to coordinate using one or a number of robots alongside a selected course of or set of processes. This now consists of extremely expert features similar to product meeting, welding, and ending. Additionally, RPA software program is the glue that brings collectively enterprise processes with organizational workflows and the actions of clever automation. RPA software program additionally encompasses bots used for things like chat and plenty of workplace productiveness features.
Life MC – A Vanilla Minecraft Server with Vivecraft VR Support
The Life MC is a Vanilla Survival Server with VIVECRAFT VR SUPPORT Realistic Seasons Balanced Economy and Shop Land Claiming 100 Ranks To Level Through Full Coverage Land Protection MCMMO Skills/Abilities Chatting Emotes Advanced Enchantments 250+Enchantments Many Other Game Enhancing Features.The Life MC has been operating since 2017 and has been reforged a number of occasions to create a certainly one of a sort Survival expertise, all whereas maintaining true to the Vanilla elements of Minecraft Java19.2.
