TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's a concept that's easier said than done. From the moment Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, he's preached the importance of preparing at the highest level, whether it's in practice, studying game film, or warming up. It's a hard idea to grasp especially for a transfer, but on Saturday, Eli Ricks was the perfect embodiment of Saban's "practice like you play" tagline.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO