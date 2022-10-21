Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Authorities identify person killed in Moses Lake house fire; details about blaze released
MOSES LAKE - We now know the identity of the person who died in a house fire in Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Sheriff's officials say 53-year-old Rosalind Dickson died at a home at 8927 Craw Lane in the Larson housing community of Moses Lake. The blaze was...
Fertilizer plant in Grant County collapses from fire
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Wilbur Ellis plant near Moses Lake collapsed after it caught on fire. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the building on fire was around three miles southeast of Moses Lake. It is not known what caused the fire. Grant County Fire District 5 was on the scene looking to put out the fire. GSCO says...
KEPR
Richland Police warn community of recent vehicle prowls
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police want the community to be aware of an uptick in vehicle prowls within city limits. Over the last two weeks, officers said they've responded to 17 vehicle prowls. Commander Dave Neher with RPD said the majority of those break-ins were targeted at unlocked vehicles.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake house fire kills one, severely injures another
MOSES LAKE - One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in the Larson Housing area of Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplowski confirmed that the blaze killed one person and injured another. The cousin of the man who lived in...
ifiberone.com
Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County
A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
KHQ Right Now
2 dead, 1 officer flown to Harborview after a shooting in Keller
NESPELEM, Wash. - The Colville Tribal Emergency Services (CTES) announced the third suspect in a deadly shooting in Nespelem on Thursday has been apprehended. The suspect, Curry Pinkham, was located in Elmer City and arrested by Colville Tribal Police. Last updated on Oct. 21 at 6:15 p.m. The remaining suspect...
ifiberone.com
Third and final suspect in fatal shooting on Colville Reservation arrested
NESPELEM - A third suspect in a shooting that killed two and injured a tribal police officer has been arrested. The third suspect, who's name has not been released was arrested later in the day on Friday after two other suspects, Curry Pinkham and Zach Holt, were both taken into custody a short time apart.
3 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities said Friday that they arrested three suspects in the slayings of two people and shooting of a police officer after a daylong search on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington. The Colville Tribes Emergency Services said on Facebook Friday evening that the third suspect was arrested in Elmer City, one of several small communities on the rural reservation. Two others were arrested earlier in the day. The search for the suspects began after the Colville Tribal Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, a small community about 275 miles (450 kilometers) east of Seattle. Officers found two people dead, and an officer who came across a vehicle described as having left the scene was shot in the arm, according to the department. He was doing well after being transported for medical care, the department said in a news release. Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt. They did not release the name of the third man who was arrested. They also did not release a possible motive for the slayings.
Emotions run high during first court appearance for man accused of killing Hanford grad
Isaiah Combs made his first appearance in court Friday after being arrested for murder.
KXLY
Colville Reservation shocked by violent crime in their community
NESPELEM, Wash. — People living on the Colville Reservation are still in shock, dealing with tragedy and trauma they never expected. Now they’re trying to move forward and find new ways to cope. Joe Leach and his dad were burning dry weeds to get their mind off everything....
KEPR
Halloween lights bring a spooky scene to Tri-Cities
Richland, WASH. — Halloween is just around the corner, but for some folks in our community, it's a month long event. At the corner of Leslie an Peachtree in Richland, you'll find everything you need to get excited about the holiday. From smoke to skeletons, the Hubor's put on...
Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old
OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 18, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Wilbur-Creston and Keller school districts cancel classes due to 'tragedy involving loss of lives'
KELLER, Wash. — The Wilbur-Creston (WCSD) and Keller school districts have announced that classes will be cancelled for Friday, Oct. 21. According to a message from Wilbur-Creston School District, a tragedy in the Keller community involving 'loss of lives' is the reason behind the cancellation. WCSD released the following...
kpq.com
Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week
The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Wenatchee man killed in crash with large concrete piece that fell off trailer near Orondo
ORONDO — A 44-year-old Wenatchee man died on Highway 97 near Orondo after colliding with a large piece of concrete that came detached from a trailer and fell onto the highway. Dwight P. Carignan, a 60-year-old Oregon man, was hauling a 15-foot by 30-foot 6,300-pound structural concrete piece, heading...
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Washington
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
