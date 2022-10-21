ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

KEPR

Richland Police warn community of recent vehicle prowls

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police want the community to be aware of an uptick in vehicle prowls within city limits. Over the last two weeks, officers said they've responded to 17 vehicle prowls. Commander Dave Neher with RPD said the majority of those break-ins were targeted at unlocked vehicles.
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake house fire kills one, severely injures another

MOSES LAKE - One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in the Larson Housing area of Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplowski confirmed that the blaze killed one person and injured another. The cousin of the man who lived in...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County

A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

2 dead, 1 officer flown to Harborview after a shooting in Keller

NESPELEM, Wash. - The Colville Tribal Emergency Services (CTES) announced the third suspect in a deadly shooting in Nespelem on Thursday has been apprehended. The suspect, Curry Pinkham, was located in Elmer City and arrested by Colville Tribal Police. Last updated on Oct. 21 at 6:15 p.m. The remaining suspect...
NESPELEM, WA
The Associated Press

3 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities said Friday that they arrested three suspects in the slayings of two people and shooting of a police officer after a daylong search on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington. The Colville Tribes Emergency Services said on Facebook Friday evening that the third suspect was arrested in Elmer City, one of several small communities on the rural reservation. Two others were arrested earlier in the day. The search for the suspects began after the Colville Tribal Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, a small community about 275 miles (450 kilometers) east of Seattle. Officers found two people dead, and an officer who came across a vehicle described as having left the scene was shot in the arm, according to the department. He was doing well after being transported for medical care, the department said in a news release. Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt. They did not release the name of the third man who was arrested. They also did not release a possible motive for the slayings.
ELMER CITY, WA
KEPR

Halloween lights bring a spooky scene to Tri-Cities

Richland, WASH. — Halloween is just around the corner, but for some folks in our community, it's a month long event. At the corner of Leslie an Peachtree in Richland, you'll find everything you need to get excited about the holiday. From smoke to skeletons, the Hubor's put on...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old

OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
OTHELLO, WA
kpq.com

Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week

The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
WENATCHEE, WA

