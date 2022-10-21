ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rentonreporter.com

ACLU vs. South Sound mayors | King County Local Dive

In this week’s episode, the ACLU responds to a statement from South King County mayors regarding police reform amid an increase in murders and other crime statistics. You can also listen here. Each episode of the King County Local Dive podcast features original watchdog reporting from our local journalists...
KING COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Police: Harassment investigation, ‘psychotic’ string of shootings led up to MLK and Union killing — UPDATE: Charged

Court and police documents have provided new details in what led up to last week’s killing of a Central District man outside his MLK and Union business. D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. was gunned down Wednesday night outside The Postman, the mailing services shop he opened with his wife KeAnna Pickett in 2018. The father, business owner, and youth football coach was 31.
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Veterinary clinic in Renton marks 22 years of putting pets and community first

Animal Health Care Center provides affordable care for shelters, rescue groups + pet owners. With the rising cost of just about everything these days, some health needs of some pets are being sacrificed as families look for cost-cutting solutions. That makes local, family-orientated businesses like the Animal Health Care Center...
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

Philip Arnold Park closed for renovations

Philip Arnold Park will be closed for construction starting Monday, Oct. 24 as the park will receive several improvements and renovations. Philip Arnold Park is a triangular- shaped 10-acre, neighborhood park nestled between Jones Avenue South and Beacon Way SE, atop historic Renton Hill. During construction, the park will be...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman

SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
SPANAWAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death investigation underway near Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigate after man is injured in Auburn shooting

Auburn police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. According to the police department, officers were called to a shooting around 2:50 p.m. near the Dollar Tree at The Seasons apartment complex, located in the 12700 block of Southeast 312th Street in Auburn. When officers...
AUBURN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy