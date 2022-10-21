Read full article on original website
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
Rishi Sunak warns of difficult decisions ahead in first speech as PM
Rishi Sunak has warned of "difficult decisions" ahead as his government grapples with a "profound economic crisis", in his first speech as prime minister. He said he had been elected as Tory leader to "fix" the "mistakes" made by his predecessor, Liz Truss. Mr Sunak promised to deliver the manifesto...
Jeremy Hunt remains chancellor in big cabinet reshuffle
Rishi Sunak has decided to keep Jeremy Hunt as chancellor, as the new PM conducts a major reshuffle of the cabinet team. Mr Hunt was appointed to the job two weeks ago by former leader Liz Truss and reversed many of her tax cuts. Suella Braverman is back as home...
New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reappoints Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary
New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary. Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week. Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September. Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital,...
