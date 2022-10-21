James Cameron is calling on the movie superheroes to grow up. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” director dissed Marvel and DC superheroes for being two-dimensional characters that lack any real-world motivations or deeper emotions. Aside from seemingly eternal youngin’ Spider-Man (minus the Sam Raimi trilogy), the Marvel heroes “act like they’re in college,” Cameron said. “When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t,” Cameron told The New York Times. “They...

20 MINUTES AGO