Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Steady moderate rain expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning
Rain has returned to southeast Wisconsin. Showers stared rolling in around 10 or 11 PM Monday night with light showers continuing during the morning commute. The rain so far hasn't amounted to much with all of southeast Wisconsin seeing less than a tenth of an inch. Light showers will be likely through midday Tuesday then heavy and steady rain arrives. The steady rain will likely make for a wet walk home from school this afternoon and a wet evening commute.
CBS 58
One more mild day before soggy and cooler weather return
It's been a banner weekend across southeast Wisconsin with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. However, all good things must come to an end. Clouds have started to increase late this afternoon ahead of a weak disturbance that'll trigger scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder late this evening into tonight.
CBS 58
Soaking rain on track starting Monday night
We woke up Monday morning to a few light showers around southeast Wisconsin that started Sunday evening. More rain is likely Monday after sunset lasting through the majority of Tuesday. Steady rain is likely for the Tuesday morning commute with more steady rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Some...
CBS 58
Couple more days in the 70s before a cold front arrives
It's been another spectacular day across southeast Wisconsin with abundant sunshine and temps climbing well into the 70s once again!. Today was Milwaukee's 6th day in the 70s this month, which is normal for October. We'll warm into the 70s again on Sunday, but with a blustery SE wind at...
CBS 58
Wisconsinites enjoy warm October weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We traded winter coats for t-shirts in shorts here in Southeast Wisconsin this weekend. "Pumpkin carving party, we do this every year, last year we did 70 pumpkins, this year we're doing 90," and Andy Orlowski. Andy and Kimberly Orlowski say this annual pumpkin carving party...
CBS 58
Wisconsin dietician discusses benefits of eating pumpkin 🎃
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- October gives everyone a reason to eat pumpkin but is it a good idea to incorporate it into your diet year-round?. National Pumpkin Month is being celebrated, appropriately, in October. From pumpkin spice lattes to pumpkin soup, the big orange festive gourd is finding its way into diets every day this month.
CBS 58
Children's Wisconsin sees surge in pediatric RSV cases
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A spike in respiratory illness known as RSV is contributing to long waits in emergency rooms and demand for hospital beds. RSV's overloading the hospital system all across the country. Depending on when you arrive in the emergency department, it can take hours for a bed to open up. One pediatric specialist in northern Illinois tells us her hospital's been inundated with calls -- even from Wisconsin hospitals that need to find their patients a bed.
CBS 58
Forest Park Middle School added to list of false active shooter threats reported across Wisconsin
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Multiple police cars and fire crews were seen at Forest Park Middle School Monday morning, after authorities said the school received calls of a potential active shooter threat-- Franklin police have confirmed it to be yet another "swatting call" hoax. Authorities evacuated everyone from Forest...
CBS 58
Nation's Report Card shows widest opportunity gap between Black and white students in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Nation's Report Card for education came out Monday and it shows some encouraging news and some challenges for schools in Wisconsin as they emerge from the Covid pandemic. The National Assessment of Educational Progress report measures the performance of elementary students in reading and math.
CBS 58
In-person early voting starts Tuesday, here's what you need to know
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Voters can cast their absentee ballot in person starting on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at one of several early voting locations across Milwaukee. Early voting kicks off with several major statewide races, including governor and U.S. Senate on the ballot. Wisconsin voters can register to vote in...
CBS 58
Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says that he doesn't want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who parole commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the...
Comments / 0