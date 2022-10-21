WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A spike in respiratory illness known as RSV is contributing to long waits in emergency rooms and demand for hospital beds. RSV's overloading the hospital system all across the country. Depending on when you arrive in the emergency department, it can take hours for a bed to open up. One pediatric specialist in northern Illinois tells us her hospital's been inundated with calls -- even from Wisconsin hospitals that need to find their patients a bed.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO