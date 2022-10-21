ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Steady moderate rain expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning

Rain has returned to southeast Wisconsin. Showers stared rolling in around 10 or 11 PM Monday night with light showers continuing during the morning commute. The rain so far hasn't amounted to much with all of southeast Wisconsin seeing less than a tenth of an inch. Light showers will be likely through midday Tuesday then heavy and steady rain arrives. The steady rain will likely make for a wet walk home from school this afternoon and a wet evening commute.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

One more mild day before soggy and cooler weather return

It's been a banner weekend across southeast Wisconsin with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. However, all good things must come to an end. Clouds have started to increase late this afternoon ahead of a weak disturbance that'll trigger scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder late this evening into tonight.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Soaking rain on track starting Monday night

We woke up Monday morning to a few light showers around southeast Wisconsin that started Sunday evening. More rain is likely Monday after sunset lasting through the majority of Tuesday. Steady rain is likely for the Tuesday morning commute with more steady rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Some...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Couple more days in the 70s before a cold front arrives

It's been another spectacular day across southeast Wisconsin with abundant sunshine and temps climbing well into the 70s once again!. Today was Milwaukee's 6th day in the 70s this month, which is normal for October. We'll warm into the 70s again on Sunday, but with a blustery SE wind at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsinites enjoy warm October weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We traded winter coats for t-shirts in shorts here in Southeast Wisconsin this weekend. "Pumpkin carving party, we do this every year, last year we did 70 pumpkins, this year we're doing 90," and Andy Orlowski. Andy and Kimberly Orlowski say this annual pumpkin carving party...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin dietician discusses benefits of eating pumpkin 🎃

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- October gives everyone a reason to eat pumpkin but is it a good idea to incorporate it into your diet year-round?. National Pumpkin Month is being celebrated, appropriately, in October. From pumpkin spice lattes to pumpkin soup, the big orange festive gourd is finding its way into diets every day this month.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Children's Wisconsin sees surge in pediatric RSV cases

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A spike in respiratory illness known as RSV is contributing to long waits in emergency rooms and demand for hospital beds. RSV's overloading the hospital system all across the country. Depending on when you arrive in the emergency department, it can take hours for a bed to open up. One pediatric specialist in northern Illinois tells us her hospital's been inundated with calls -- even from Wisconsin hospitals that need to find their patients a bed.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

In-person early voting starts Tuesday, here's what you need to know

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Voters can cast their absentee ballot in person starting on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at one of several early voting locations across Milwaukee. Early voting kicks off with several major statewide races, including governor and U.S. Senate on the ballot. Wisconsin voters can register to vote in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says that he doesn't want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who parole commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy