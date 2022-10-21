Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Marge Childerson
Marge Childerson, 86, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loving family. She was born to Erwin John and Margaret Anna (Wolters) Essenpreis, on March 14, 1936, in Breese, IL. She married Roger Milton Childerson, in Breese, on February 9, 1956. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2003.
wgel.com
MG FFA Soil Judging Results
Five members from the Mulberry Grove FFA competed in the Soil Judging CDE at Kaskaskia College in Centralia on October 12. The team consisted of Addison Hebenstreit, Megan Schewe, Megan Mollett, Micah Greenwood, and Aaron Cook. 1st place team was St. Elmo with 1,123 points; 2nd place team was Mulberry...
wgel.com
Voiture 516 Awards Nursing Scholarship At KC
Marion County 40 & 8 Voiture 516 and Kaskaskia College Associate Degree Nursing Program are proud to announce that nursing student Cailey Maxey of Centralia was recently awarded a $500 scholarship to assist her with her studies financially. Cailey wishes to continue a long family tradition of service in nursing to assist people in need. This scholarship will assist her in reaching that goal. She has also expressed an interest in continuing her education for a BSN after completing her program at Kaskaskia College.
wgel.com
Greenville Chamber Program Tuesday Morning
Another Greenville Chamber of Commerce New Faces /State of the City and State of the State program has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 25. It will start at 7:30 a.m. on the third floor of the SMART Center. State Senator Jason Plummer will be a special guest. Representatives from the...
wgel.com
Carlinville Toddler Dies, Household Member Arrested
Last Thursday, October 20, a report was made at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was determined moments later the three-year-old was deceased. The initial investigation was handled by the Litchfield Police Department but investigators determined the unrevealed acts that appeared to lead to the child’s death occurred in Macoupin County and a coordinated investigation between the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Carlinville Police Department and Litchfield Police Department was conducted.
wgel.com
Bond County Law Enforcement Fundraiser
The Bond County Law Enforcement Association’s annual fundraising event will be Saturday, November 5, with doors opening at 4:30 PM. Dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 PM and additional activities follow at 7 PM. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple.
wgel.com
Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action
At the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board’s recent meeting, action was taken on personnel items. The resignation of Chasity Farmer, as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, was approved. Eric Miller was hired as the assistant boys’ basketball coach at Pocahontas School and Michelle Links was...
wgel.com
Bond County Area Theater Fundraiser
The Bond County Area Theater organization has a fundraiser underway. Be sure to watch for their booth at Trunk or Treat in Greenville this Thursday, October 27, from 4 to 6:30 PM around the Greenville Square.
wgel.com
Lady Comets Tennis At State
Three players on the Greenville High School girls tennis team played in the state tournament Thursday. Paige Mathis was in the singles competition, and Katelyn Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger played in doubles. Head Coach Vaughn Robart reported the girls won three matches, which is “an amazing accomplishment.”. Mathias won...
wgel.com
Structure & Field Fire In Mulberry Grove
Mulberry Grove firefighters responded to a report of a field fire, possibly involving a combine, Sunday at 9:46 PM in the 1800 block of Old Park Ave. Greenville and Keyesport fire personnel provided mutual aid. Upon arrival, crews found the blaze was actually in an unoccupied house and had spread...
wgel.com
Football Players, Cheerleaders & Band Recognized On Senior Night
It was senior night at the final Greenville High School football game Friday night. Students and their parents were recognized. Senior football cheerleaders included Camilla Brombini, Jillian Elam, Kelsie Hemann, Emma Ketten, Laia Klein, Celine Lund, Georgia Sussenbach, and Bailey Wilkerson. Football players playing their final game were Tristen Filipiak,...
wgel.com
Bond County Animal Control September Report
Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has released his report of activities during September. Seventeen dogs were impounded in addition to 25 cats. Nine of the dogs were released to their owners. One dog and 18 cats were euthanized. Hess released eight cats to the Bond County Humane Society...
wgel.com
Comets Football Season Ends Vs Vandalia
The season came to a close Friday night for the Greenville High School varsity Comets. Vandalia came to town and handed the Comets a 41-21 loss. GHS ends the campaign 4-5 while Vandalia goes on to the playoffs with a 7-2 record. Friday night, the Vandals jumped out to a...
Comments / 0