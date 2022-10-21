Marion County 40 & 8 Voiture 516 and Kaskaskia College Associate Degree Nursing Program are proud to announce that nursing student Cailey Maxey of Centralia was recently awarded a $500 scholarship to assist her with her studies financially. Cailey wishes to continue a long family tradition of service in nursing to assist people in need. This scholarship will assist her in reaching that goal. She has also expressed an interest in continuing her education for a BSN after completing her program at Kaskaskia College.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO