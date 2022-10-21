Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
UP Audiology opens ‘Hearing for the Holiday’ giveaway applications
IRON MOUNTAIN & HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Audiology’s “Hearing for the Holiday” giveaway application is now open. The group will give away two sets of hearing aids this holiday season. One from its Iron Mountain office and one from its Houghton office. This is the fourth year the business has done this program. If taken care of properly, a hearing aid can last up to seven years.
WLUC
How to identify and treat the flu
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s that time of the year again. Flu season has returned and it’s time to think about how to prevent, identify and treat against the virus. Getting the vaccine, washing your hands, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated are some of the best ways to help prevent you from getting sick.
WLUC
Marquette DDA highlights areas in need of repair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority identified some areas in need of repair Monday morning. It took DDA board members to its owned property in Marquette’s downtown to assess what is in need of repairs. The DDA hopes to use this information to create a long-term plan of issues to address.
WLUC
Retired schoolteacher debuts second musical album this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is coming early this year! While Marquette will still hold normal trick-or-treat hours on Halloween day, the 100 & 200 blocks of Washington St. will be closed from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on October 29 for safe trick-or-treating. Plus... you can win big bucks in...
Two Michigan Restaurant Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
It doesn't matter where you go in Michigan from down south in to up north in Hancock you will find some good food to eat. Two Michigan restaurants have just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. To enjoy these restaurants you're going to head...
WLUC
4-H Spooky Science Family Fun Night returns to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ready to unleash your inner mad scientist?. Spooky Science Family Fun Night will feature experiments for kids ranging from 0 to 19 years old. Spooky Science Family Fun Night will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Marquette. The event is on October 25 and will...
WLUC
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to UP voters at campaign rally in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke to more than 300 people at the Superior Dome parking lot. She hoped to connect with her supporters and undecided voters in the U.P. Whitmer said she has already made a difference in the last four years. “I have delivered...
WLUC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bluesource Sustainable Forests Co. has purchased 29,019 acres of forestland in the Upper Peninsula from The Lyme Timber Company. The land is located across Schoolcraft, Mackinac, Alger, Chippewa, and Luce counties. This property will be part of over 90 North American forest carbon projects covering over...
WLUC
Marquette prepares for safe Halloween
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Halloween spirit is in the air with celebrations in the City of Marquette happening on Saturday and Monday. Halloween hours in the city are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the downtown areas and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday in the residential area.
WLUC
Brookridge Heights hosts fall party for residents
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living residents enjoyed their annual fall party Friday afternoon. The event included plenty of food like cherries jubilee, bratwurst, pretzels, and caramel apples. There was also live music for the residents to dance to and photo opportunities with one of the staff who...
WLUC
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle. The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride. After a week of snowy, windy...
WLUC
Marquette County Road Commission looking ahead to 2023 projects
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is looking ahead to next year’s projects. At Monday night’s meeting, the commission board approved $1.7 million for repairs in the 2023 fiscal year. Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said this will go toward chip sealing,...
WLUC
Wildcats Dash Past Peacocks with 4-2 Road Win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team scored four goals for the second straight game as they complete the road weekend sweep with a 4-2 triumph of Upper Iowa. NMU jumped out front in the 16th minute on a goal from Quinn Putt off a corner kick. A minute later, Jan Hoffmann sidestepped the defense and stretched the net for a quick 2-0 lead.
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm
Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
WLUC
Forsyth Snowmobile & ATV Club to host event Saturday for National Snowmobile Day
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One club in Marquette County is looking forward to some winter weather. The Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club is getting ready to celebrate National Snowmobile Day this Saturday. The club is hosting an event at its building off of M-35. It will have antique snowmobiles,...
WLUC
Teams compete and get active at Ishpeming gym
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - More than a hundred people gathered at an Ishpeming gym Saturday for an international fitness competition. Participants registering for the Festivus Games at 906 CrossFit got active with sit ups and biking. Volunteers and local businesses like MQT Nutrition and Ish Creamery helped assist the event. This is the first time 906 CrossFit held and event like this, and event organizer Kerri Puckett said she’s happy with the turnout.
MLive.com
Five takeaways from top-ranked Grand Valley’s blowout win over Northern Michigan
Grand Valley State University’s victory over host Ferris State on Oct. 15 jettisoned the Lakers to the top of the Division II national rankings this week. The Lakers returned to Lubbers Stadium in Allendale Saturday afternoon for its Homecoming game and played like they aren’t going to give up the No. 1 spot any time soon. Grand Valley defeated Northern Michigan 56-3 to improve to 8-0 overall.
WLUC
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
WLUC
Don’t get confused about Medicare; get help
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With open enrollment here for Medicare, health insurance experts want you to take control of your health care and find out what your insurance plan can offer you. Healthcare Broker/owner of Mapping Medicare Kevin Dorr is hosting a Medicare information/help session on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at...
WLUC
Marquette City Commission approves contract for solids handling improvement project
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Wastewater Treatment Facility is in line for upgrades. The Marquette City Commission approved a contract for a solids handling project during its regular meeting Monday night. The commission unanimously approved the contract with Donahue & Associates for engineering services during the construction project for an amount not-to-exceed $542,200.
Comments / 0