Georgia State

The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Washington Examiner

Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum

Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

How much longer must we pretend Democrats are reasonable?

Buried deep in a recent New York Times puff piece about first lady Jill Biden was a remarkably revealing anecdote. Following a nearly two-hour press conference in January, President Joe Biden was speaking to several senior staffers in the White House Treaty Room. In addition to the stumbling and bumbling we’ve grown accustomed to in Biden’s public appearances, he’d made several reckless statements about Russia’s then-imminent invasion of Ukraine that administration officials had to scramble to walk back.
Washington Examiner

Trump supporters at Texas rally strongly oppose Abbott and DeSantis in 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Supporters of former President Donald Trump opposed the idea of any other Republican candidate running for the White House in 2024. Attendees at Trump's Save America rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening agreed that no other conservative politician could compare to Trump, who was twice impeached by the House before leaving office.
ROBSTOWN, TX
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker and Georgia's largest newspaper clash over alleged racial slur

Georgia's largest newspaper is accusing U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker of lying about a published article to solicit donations from supporters with about two weeks to go before Election Day. The Walker campaign, which has pushed back against the newspaper's allegations, claimed in a fundraising email that a protester at...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

List: 21 Republicans possibly set to battle for the presidency in 2024

As Democrats and Republicans buckle up for the final two-week stretch of the midterm elections, some groups are already looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, which is set to begin in earnest in just a matter of weeks. American Bridge, the largest opposition research group for the Democratic Party,...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Rubio dings Kamala Harris on how she's 'managing the border'

KEY LARGO, Florida — Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was liberal with his broadsides of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and congressional Democrats on the campaign trail, focusing on their economic and immigration policies. "When you say they'll destroy this country, that is just talking about the things...
KEY LARGO, FL
Washington Examiner

Does Biden think his student debt amnesty passed Congress?

With inflation soaring and the southern border in complete chaos, Democrats are desperately trying to make this midterm election about the supposed threat to democracy posed by the Republican Party. But the biggest threat to democracy isn’t a protest that lamentably turned into a riot — it is President Joe...
Washington Examiner

Republicans gain ground in key battleground states as midterm elections near

The Democrats' summer surge may be coming to an end, with polls in key races across the country tightening with less than three weeks to go before the midterm elections. Not only are Republican senatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere gaining ground, but Republicans are also seeing the tides turn on general ballot measures.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump hammers Texas voters at rally on dangers at nearby border

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump descended on South Texas Saturday to make a final appeal to voters in the Lone Star State ahead of what could be a historic election for Republicans poised to take back century-long Democratic strongholds. Throughout his more than 90 minutes at...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

With immigration, Biden tries 'open windows' theory

Rudy Giuliani’s reputation has suffered recently, but 30 years ago, he was “America’s mayor,” the New York crusader who beat back crime by operationalizing James Wilson and George Kelling’s “broken windows theory.” The idea is that taking minor crime seriously sends a message of intolerance for lawbreaking more generally. People shape up.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Two years of Democratic rule has voters begging for divided government

Divided government is good — except when it stops a divisive, destructive Democratic administration from continuing to run the country into the ground. That is the message from Doyle McManus, the Washington reporter for the Los Angeles Times. McManus says that divided government has been a good thing “sometimes,”...
