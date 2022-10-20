ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans React To Chloë & Druski FaceTiming “For The Night” In New Promotion

By Sammy Approved
 4 days ago

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Singer Chloë Bailey shared a cryptic promotional image for her upcoming single “For the Night,” which features a screenshot from her FaceTime call with Internet personality Druski . Check it out inside.

Chloë is gearing up to release her next single, “For The Night.” The singer and actress shared a FaceTime photo of her and Druski on social media today (Oct. 20) with the caption, “8 DAYS TIL FTN.” The post featured a link to a website titled “Chloe’s Phone,” which leads fans to pre-save the upcoming single on Apple Music and Spotify.

Druski’s name on the call left fans wondering what is really going on between the two. It reads: Druuu with a blue heart and eggplant emoji. The eggplant emoji makes it clear that Chloë’s ready “for the night” and for that action.

Fans quickly responded with several memes and jokes to follow. One social media user responded to the use of emojis by his name, using one of Druski’s notable videos where he asks, “what you mean by that?” on his Instagram live video.

Another fan posted a throwback photo of Michael Jackson, looking utterly disgusted. The social media user commented, “Now Chloe the emojis.”

Others chimed in with their funny tweets. Many were genuinely surprised to see Druski involved in Chloë’s rollout at all.

This fan had enough, saying they thought her sister Halle mentioned Chloë was into pretty boys.

Of course, several fans responded with Gunna references since the two were once a couple. It appears that, that relationship may have been just “for the night” as well.

We’re excited to see what other messages Chloë receives on her phone.

Check out her upcoming single, “For The Night” debuting October 28th ahead of her self-titled album, Chloë. Be sure to visit the website to pre-save the single here .

92Q

