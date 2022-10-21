ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

KEVN

Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend the Rapid City Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show at the Monument. The event is free to the public and welcomes anyone to enjoy the show, but dogs not competing are not allowed into the arena. With 500 dogs entered...
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show: Learn about Gail Clark who competed with two dogs in the obedience portion

RAPID CITY, S.D. – At an event like the Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show at The Monument, some of the stars and the handlers can still find enjoyment during the competition. Gail Clark of Wellington, Colorado has been coming to the RCKC Dog Show for years and entered her dogs Nessie and Briggs, a Border Collie and a Portuguese Water Dog, in the obedience competition.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing runner’s family raising money for new SD ministry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An avid runner has been missing in Durango, Colorado for three weeks now. While the search efforts are still underway, this weekend friends and family of North Dakota native David Lunde are working to raise awareness and funds for a new ministry in South Dakota.
DURANGO, CO
newscenter1.tv

A moose is on the loose in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What does it means to be “fire-wise”

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City community is between the 87th and 95th percentile for wildfire risk in the country, so it is important to be prepared for wildfires. Being fire-wise means that home owners are taking actions pre-fire to prepare and protect their property in the event of a wildfire.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

When does ice skating start at Main Street Square?

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The countdown has begun for Main Street Square’s ice skating season. It may have felt like ice skating weather on Monday, but work on the downtown rink has just started. Crews at Main Street Square have already blocked off the turf area and have started laying down the ice matting.
newscenter1.tv

Roughing it in a log cabin isn’t so rough in this $1.3 million home in Hermosa

HERMOSA, S.D. – Bring the outdoors inside with this custom-built log cabin sitting on five acres in Hermosa, S.D. Located in the beautiful Box Canyon area, the home is ideally located near Custer State Park and other attractions the Black Hills has to offer. This five bedroom, three and half-bath cabin boasts exotic woods throughout, a floor to ceiling fireplace, an expansive stairway, open loft areas, amazing varied rooflines, and a full walk-out basement featuring a separate apartment.
HERMOSA, SD
newscenter1.tv

Q&A: Meet the Flight 1 singles state tennis champion from Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Athena Franciliso from St. Thomas More made sure she wrapped up the girls tennis season in style. Before closing the books on her sophomore season, she won two state titles and accomplished something that only a handful of tennis players from western South Dakota have ever accomplished.
RAPID CITY, SD

