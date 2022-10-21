Meta Materials, Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) Running as Major Short Squeeze Embarks on 2nd Wave (Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Spin-Off)

Read full article on original website
Mining Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MMNG) Big Move as Co Looks to Go Pink Current and Affect Lithium Reverse Merger
Mining Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MMNG) was up well over 100% on Thursday on 177 million shares traded after the Company filed disclosure statements going back a year on OTCMarkets. The Company has stated they are updating company information as well as financials and disclosures in order to re-gain CURENT status. They have also tweeted of a coming planned merger with a Company in the lithium space. MNGG is still pink/limited and cannot be traded by most brokers but that is expected to change quickly. On October 18 MNGG tweeted: “OTC still reviewing $MNGG, we expect results any day ahead of the planned merger that should see $MNGG resume where it left off.”
Xcpcnl Business Services Corp (OTCMKTS: XCPL) Breaking Out as Centiment Capital Holdings Acquisition Gains Traction
Xcpcnl Business Services Corp (OTCMKTS: XCPL) is on the move northbound after the Company held a ZOOM meeting on Friday, running 35% on the day on $650,000 in dollar volume. The stock has been making moves in recent months after the Company successfully acquired Centiment Capital Holdings, Advanced Research Machines LLC and Xerxes Trading Holdings LLC. According to documents recently coming to light Centiment Capital Holdings has an audited value of $34.3 million.
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
American Battery Technology Co (OTCMKTS: ABML) Breaking Out After DOE Awards Co $57.7 Million to Build its Commercial-Scale Battery Manufacturing Facility in Nevada
American Battery Technology Co (OTCMKTS: ABML) is beginning to see some upward momentum and volume has picked up dramatically after the Company was awarded $57.7 million from the Department of Energy (DOE) to build its $115 million Commercial-Scale Battery Manufacturing Facility in Nevada. This award was announced during a Presidential event at the White House, which included a direct conversation about the importance of this project between U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert. Right now, 75% of battery manufacturing is done in China,’’ Biden said. “By undercutting U.S. manufacturing with their unfair subsidies and trade practices, China seized a significant portion of the (battery) market. Today we’re stepping up to … take it back — not all of it, but bold goals and actions to make sure we’re back in the (battery production) game in a big way.’’ Ryan Melsert, CEO of American Battery Technology Co. in Reno, Nevada, told Biden that U.S. intervention in the battery market was overdue. “Unfortunately, the U.S. is almost a non-player in the lithium game,’’ Melsert said, noting that less than 1% of lithium products globally are made in the U.S. His company, which makes lithium hydroxide for battery cathodes, is changing that, along with other grant recipients, Melsert said. “Vehicle manufacturers are really hungry to buy these materials from U.S.-based resources,’’ he told Biden.
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why
Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Major Reversal Northbound After Company Acquires Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) & Manufacturing Plant
Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) is making a powerful reversal northbound after the Company acquired all of electric vehicle company ELMS’s (Electric Last Mile Solutions) assets in an all-cash purchase. In the Chapter 7 approved transaction, Mullen acquired ELMS’s manufacturing plant, all inventory and intellectual property. The factory in Mishawaka, IN, provides Mullen with the capability to produce up to 50,000 vehicles per year. The acquisition allows acceleration of the path to production and market for Mullen FIVE and Bollinger B1, B2 retail vehicles by 12 plus months. The platform and plant acquisition results in a significant reduction of the Company’s previously forecast overall spend commercial Product Platforms to be assembled at Mullen’s Tunica MS. Facility for Launch of Mullen Class 1 and Class 3 Commercial Delivery vehicles into Market in 2023. The Mishawaka, IN factory that forms part of the Company’s acquisition, previously produced General Motors Hummer H2 SUV and SUT and also subsequently contract manufactured the Mercedes-Benz R-Class vehicle.
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Vulcan Energy (ASX:VUL) resurgent after strong Zero Carbon Lithium results
Vulcan Energy has seen its shares surge on the back of high grade results at its Zero Carbon Lithium Project, and will be hoping lithium demand remains strong through to the project’s slated date of first production in 2025. Investors will be watching future Vulcan Energy Resources (VUL) project...
Cooper Metals (ASX:CPM) expands Mt Isa East, completes Ardmore Resources acquisition
ASX-listed mineral exploration company, Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM) now owns 100% of EPM19125 as it has successfully finalised the acquisition of Ardmore Resources Pty Ltd. With this development, the company has further expanded its flagship Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project within the highly prospective Mt Isa Inlier. Following the upbeat...
Microvast Energy Division to launch new energy storage system (ESS) with 4.3MWh energy density per container
The Energy Division of Microvast Holdings has announced plans to launch its inaugural battery energy storage system, the ME-4300-UL ESS Container (the “ESS Container”). The system, designed for energy shifting applications such as renewables integration, peak demand and capacity support, will include the following features:. • Ready to...
Cann American Corp (OTCMKTS: CNNA) Heating Up as Co Announces Reverse Merger and Coming News This Week
Cann American Corp (OTCMKTS: CNNA) is a low float reverse merger play that is heating up more than doubling on Friday and closing the week off at $0.0082 right near the day’s highs on $380,000 in dollar volume. Management has been busy on twitter and stated Thursday: “Per last tweet, there is an offer in progress to acquire $CNNA The purchase will result in a new merger/s with strong revenue, change in management & expansion into new sector/s. Deal will increase SH value & allow current management to focus on other endeavors. Detailed PR soon.” On Friday they tweeted: “Per inquiries, we anticipate a press release, with details on the incoming $CNNA merger deal, early next week.”
Boab Metals (ASX:BML) makes a strategic move, acquires accommodation camp for Sorby Hills project
In September 2022, Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML) acquired an accommodation camp for the Sorby Hills Lead-Silver Project, a significant de-risking milestone. The camp includes 178 AC-fitted and furnished rooms with adjoining bathrooms. This acquisition is in line with the company's plan to progress project execution workstreams in parallel with finalising...
Jindalee’s (ASX:JRL) subsidiary signs option agreement for Deep Well Ni-Cu-PGE Project
Jindalee is boosting its project portfolio with an 80% interest in the Deep Well Project in Western Australia. Dynamic Metals, a spinoff entity, is acquiring the stake from M61 Holdings for AU$270,000. The project will be part of Dynamic’s existing strong battery metals pipeline after its proposed listing on the...
MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) submits Mining Licence Applications for Corridor projects
MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) has successfully submitted the Mining Licence Applications (MLA’s) for its Corridor projects. The INAMI accepted the submission, re-numbering Corridor Central and Corridor South to 11142C and 11137C, respectively. The application was based on the data confirming a low-cost structure. Company has also planned further exploration activities...
All-Electric Lithium Mine Set to Power 5 Million EVs
Lithium is necessary to power EVs. This lithium mine is set to produce enough to power 5 million EVs over the course of a decade. The post All-Electric Lithium Mine Set to Power 5 Million EVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Satellite operators gear up for Asia’s tidal wave of satellite capacity
TAMPA, Fla. — Satellite operators in Asia are banking on soaring demand for connecting plane passengers and other customers on the move to absorb an exponentially increasing supply of capacity in the region. More integration between satellite and mobile network operators will also create new opportunities for putting this...
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) commences lithium focused RC drilling at Karonie Project
Alchemy Resources has kicked off lithium-focused maiden drilling at its Karonie Lithium-Gold Project. The target strike for drilling corresponds to an extensive system of pegmatites indicated by soil sampling and field mapping programs. Initially, the program will test high-priority lithium targets at the Hickory and Cherry prospects, soon to be...
Chinese battery giant CATL profit jumps as it ramps up output
SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's CATL (300750.SZ), the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, said on Friday its third-quarter profit nearly tripled year-on-year, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide.
