Murder, mayhem, and madness abound in a modern-day murder mystery film to be shown at the library. The public is invited to the T. B. Scott Library, 106 First St., Merrill, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, for a 1:00 p.m. free showing of an entertaining whodunnit film, complete with a corpse, a detective, and a mansion full of dysfunctional family members and staff, all of whom are suspects. This 2019 picture combines mystery, drama, and comedy with a cast full of memorable characters.

MERRILL, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO