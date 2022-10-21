Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Local doctors notice rise in RSV cases
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Across the country, RSV cases in children are on the rise. CDC data shows that at the end of September, nearly 8% of PCR RSV tests in the Midwest were coming back positive. Then, on October 15, the Midwest had nearly 19% of the PCR tests were coming back positive.
WSAW
Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year’s state data shows a steep increase in the fall.
onfocus.news
Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point
CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
visitmarshfield.com
Find the best restaurants for every meal in Marshfield
Marshfield’s outstanding restaurants have a lot to offer, from home-cooked breakfasts to casual lunch spots to can’t-miss dinner favorites. Here’s where to find some of the best spots for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in central Wisconsin. Breakfast. Start your day off right with a hearty breakfast at...
WSAW
Missing West Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A family missing from Lower Michigan that was spotted in the Upper Peninsula has been found safe in Stevens Point according to the Fremont Police chief. The police department says the family was found at 11:00 a.m. Sunday in central Wisconsin. All the family members have...
WSAW
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
(WSAW) - It began with what looked like a bill in the mail this summer. A couple in Antigo was confused; the document from Aspirus addressed to the husband laid out thousands of dollars worth of estimates for appointments, but they had already met his deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for the year after having cancer-related surgery this spring.
thecitypages.com
Months-long investigation unravels surprisingly large central Wisconsin meth ring
An investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force led to one of the biggest meth ring busts in the Western District’s history. The months-long investigation led to eight indictments, and seizures of 20 pounds of methamphetamines, $104,000 in cash, several vehicles, a house and 15 firearms, police say.
wrcitytimes.com
Wood County breaks ground on new jail
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – After decades of discussions, and soaring prices due to inflation, a Wood County jail project expected to exceed $89 million finally got to the starting line Oct. 18, with an official groundbreaking ceremony. Sheriff’s Department officials joined Wood County Supervisors, mayors, and others, on a mostly...
Phillips man investigating Shelly Hansen cold case is also running for sheriff as a write-in candidate
Amy & John Brylski, investigating Shelly Hansen cold case and running for Price County Sheriff as a registered write-in candidatePhoto Credit: www.JohnBrylski.com. John Brylski has investigating in his blood. Whether it be exploring and climbing trees as a young boy with his childhood best friend; exploring along the river with his brother, David, as a teenager; investigating during his 28 years in law enforcement with Outagamie County; finding cougar tracks in Phillips in 2019; or working to solve the Shelly Hansen missing person mystery, John puts a whole-hearted effort into it all.
merrillfotonews.com
Man and woman found dead in Merrill apartment
Authorities responded to a multi-family apartment building on N. Memorial Dr. in Merrill on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, for a 911 call indicating two individuals at the residence were not breathing. Per the Merrill Fire Department, Medic 62 and 63 of the Merrill Fire Department, along with law enforcement, responded....
WSAW
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man whose body was found in a cornfield in Portage County last month. The man was identified as Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
waupacanow.com
Iron Grille to close in Iola
The Iron Grille, located at Glacier Wood Golf Club in Iola, will close for the season Saturday, Nov. 5, and will not renew its lease for 2023. Brad Cieslewicz, manager of the restaurant, listed staffing issues and the inability to grow as reasons behind the decision. “We are on a...
JUST IN: Wausau priest resigns amid abuse allegation
A Catholic priest serving two Wausau parishes is no longer in the ministry, after an allegation of “sexual misconduct” with a minor. Parishioners at several Wausau Catholic churches learned of the accusation Oct. 23 during Sunday worship services. The abuse was referred to as “sexual misconduct with a minor,” rather than “sexual abuse,” in a prepared statement from La Crosse Diocese Bishop William Callahan, when shared with congregations.
CBS 58
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
merrillfotonews.com
Cheryl Lynn Kloss
Cheryl Lynn Kloss, Born Oct. 27, 1954, in Merrill WI to Raymond and Phyliss Schlucter, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Oct. 8, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Cheryl was always up-beat and kind hearted. A hard worker with numerous jobs over the years with...
