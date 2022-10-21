Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Shizen Energy secures US$480 million investment to accelerate renewables portfolio in Japan and key markets
Japanese renewable energy company Shizen Energy has received a ¥20 billion (US$133 million) investment from investment group CDPQ. Both companies have also agreed to a co-investment framework with potential investment of ¥50 billion by CDPQ. With CPDQ’s investment the Japanese renewables company will accelerate its renewables development portfolio...
SpaceX unveils Starlink Aviation to bring high-speed space internet to planes
SpaceX has launched a new service to provide planes with high-speed internet through its Starlink satellite constellation.Starlink Aviation is the fourth space internet product from SpaceX, following residential, business, motorhomes and maritime.SpaceX boss Elon Musk tweeted: “Internet in airplanes will feel the same as if you were accessing internet at home!”SpaceX claims Starlink will be capable of delivering up to 350 Mbps to each plane, enabling every passenger onboard to simultaneously stream HD content.“With latency as low as 20ms, passengers can engage in activities previously not functional in flight, including video calls, online gaming, virtual private networks and other high...
teslarati.com
Bill Gates-funded Starlink competitor blasts Elon Musk
A Bill Gates-funded competitor to Starlink had some harsh criticism for Elon Musk recently. Starlink has been critical to Ukraine’s fight back against the Russian invasion. Although SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has made it very clear that he supports Ukraine, he’s gotten a lot of criticism for asking the U.S. government to help pay the costs of giving Starlink services to Ukraine.
NBC New York
The Major Space Players and Diverging Strategies in the Race to Connect Your Smartphone Via Satellites
An ambitious race to connect directly from space to devices like smartphones began in earnest earlier this year. A host of projects and partners – from Apple, Iridium, SpaceX, T-Mobile and AT&T, among others – have come to the fore in 2022. The potential untapped is spurring a...
SpaceNews.com
Orbit Fab secures new investor to support satellite refueling efforts
LAS VEGAS — Orbit Fab, a startup developing infrastructure for in-space refueling of satellites, announced Oct. 25 it lined up a new investor to support those plans. Orbit Fab said that 8090 Industries was a “new major investor” in the company, but did not disclose the size of the investment. The company had previously raised a total of $17 million, including more than $10 million in a September 2021 round that included Lockheed Martin Ventures and Northrop Grumman.
nationalinterest.org
General Dynamics’ New StrykerX Will Blow Away the Competition
GDLS will be unveiling new “demonstrator” StrykerX and AbramsX platforms at the 2022 Association of the United States Army, Annual Symposium. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is not typically known for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled target recognition, multi-domain information processing, software-enabled weapons upgrades, and breakthrough robotics.
The world's largest jet engine maker confirms it won't develop supersonic engines for Boom, leaving the startup with few options
Travel analyst Henry Harteveldt told Insider that if manufacturers won't build a supersonic engine for Boom, the company may have to create its own.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion
On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft to have capabilities similar to NGAD, says US official
China is busy working on developing its own version of the sixth-generation fighter aircraft, and its vision for the program is similar to the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, the head of the Air Combat Command (ACC) Gen/ Mark D. Kelly said at a media interaction, The Drive reported.
nationalinterest.org
General Dynamics’ StrykerX Is Bringing Drones and Lasers to the Battlefield
The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters. The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters, including the ability to deliver armed soldiers into hostile enemy fire with added battlefield awareness, conduct silent reconnaissance without generating an acoustic or thermal signature, or fire air burst rounds from a 30mm cannon with long-range precision targeting.
defensenews.com
Coming soon: The official rollout of the secretive B-21
WASHINGTON — Mark your calendar. The U.S. Air Force’s next stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be revealed to the public in California on Dec. 2. Northrop Grumman, the company building the B-21, announced the date in a tweet Thursday. The rollout will take place at Northrop Grumman’s...
China Has 'No Chance of Winning' Invasion of Taiwan: Official
Taiwan said it saw no signs that China was preparing to attack.
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. tax-funded hypersonic tech flowing to China: Report
Military technology funded by American taxpayers is flowing to China despite an existing blacklist. Technology for hypersonic missiles, which the U.S. and China are both developing, is sold through middlemen and freely shared among Chinese scientists, the Washington Post reported. Some of the technology sold to China was developed using...
SpaceNews.com
Final two Pléiades Neo imagery satellites land in French Guiana
TAMPA, Fla. — The last two high-resolution imaging satellites for Airbus Defence and Space’s Pléiades Neo constellation have arrived in French Guiana ahead of their launch next month. Pléiades Neo 5 and 6 flew from Toulouse, France, Oct. 21 via a Ukrainian Antonov 124 cargo plane for...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Which companies are making solar panels in the United States?
The United States is hopefully, fingers crossed, entering a solar module manufacturing renaissance. After having its domestic supply decimated by China’s precise buildout of solar manufacturing over the last decade, manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act should provide a lifeline to the market. As it stands today, U.S. solar panel manufacturing consists only of module assembly in the crystalline silicon space, but the promised credits could rebuild the domestic chain and bring silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing back home.
Aviation International News
Airbus Delivers First U.S. ACH130 Helicopter
Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH, Static AD_107) has delivered the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition to a U.S. customer. The helicopter features a special interior and exterior livery created by the sports car maker. In May, ACH committed to producing a second batch of 15 ACH130 Aston Martin Editions of the single-turbine helicopter.
Reliable Robotics Awarded Phase III U.S. Air Force Contract to Optimize Aircraft Autonomy and Conduct Flight Test Campaigns
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Reliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aircraft systems, today announced a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to further demonstrate the performance and safety of remotely piloted aircraft in more operating environments. Reliable has now won sequential Phase I, Phase II and Phase III SBIR contracts from the government to advance autonomous capabilities for existing aircraft. With this most recent award, Reliable will build on its set of autonomy solutions to optimize aircraft control under a broad range of contingencies, and then test them in a series of flight test campaigns. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005394/en/ Reliable Robotics is developing a safe and reliable autonomy solution for its commercial and government customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
dronedj.com
Airbus trials cargo drone designed to carry 250 kg over 300 km
European aircraft and aerospace giant Airbus says it successfully tested a small-scale demonstration version of its future “cargo copter” drone, which is designed to transport 250 kg of payload across a maximum range of just over 300 kilometers. The demonstration model of the heavy-load cargo drone was flown...
SpaceNews.com
Apex raises seed round to mass produce smallsats
WASHINGTON — A startup that envisions manufacturing large numbers of small satellites has raised a seed round of funding. Los Angeles-based Apex announced Oct. 24 it raised a $7.5 million seed round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Several other funds participated in the round, including XYZ, J2, Lux Capital and Village Global.
