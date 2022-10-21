SpaceX has launched a new service to provide planes with high-speed internet through its Starlink satellite constellation.Starlink Aviation is the fourth space internet product from SpaceX, following residential, business, motorhomes and maritime.SpaceX boss Elon Musk tweeted: “Internet in airplanes will feel the same as if you were accessing internet at home!”SpaceX claims Starlink will be capable of delivering up to 350 Mbps to each plane, enabling every passenger onboard to simultaneously stream HD content.“With latency as low as 20ms, passengers can engage in activities previously not functional in flight, including video calls, online gaming, virtual private networks and other high...

5 DAYS AGO