Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
ncdps.gov
Anthony Perry Named Warden at North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women
The Division of Adult Correction has named Anthony Perry as the new warden of the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Since 2015, Perry had been the warden at Wake Correctional, where he spent much of his more than three-decade career. “Warden Perry is a truly remarkable leader...
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rights
DURHAM — The Durham’s Workers’ Rights Commission hosted a Workers Speak Out event at the People’s Solidarity Hub in Durham Wednesday evening. Workers and union members from across the city gathered to share their experiences, voice their concerns, reinforce their rights and advocate for workers’ unions, as well as get to know one another.
There’s only one contested local race in Durham this November. Here’s who’s running.
Incumbent Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead is finishing his first term. Retired FBI agent Maria Jocys, a gang expert, wants to replace him.
Here are the latest 2 Wake County towns that may create social drinking districts
If approved, both towns would join Durham and Raleigh as Triangle towns with designated public drinking zones.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.8M Palatial Custom Masterpiece is Thoughtfully Designed with a Focus on Family Living & Entertaining in Durham, NC
The House in Durham is a gated estate offers 5+ acres of peaceful retreat, now available for sale. This home located at 53 Topaz Jewel Ct, Durham, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,350 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Craft – Linda Craft Team, REALTORS – (Phone: 919-235-0007) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Durham.
getnews.info
Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties
The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina. On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot. Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the...
cbs17
Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
'I was done with it': Small business owner in Wake County takes refund frustrations to social media
The best advice is to research any system you want for your business before agreeing to it.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
WRAL
Reports of fights prompt code red lockdown at East Wake High School
East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents. East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents.
elonnewsnetwork.com
PHOTO GALLERY: North Carolina State Fair
The 2022 North Carolina State Fair ran from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23 and welcomed over 854,368 visitors, according to the fair’s attendance records as of Oct. 23. Though the fair is yet to reach its pre-pandemic attendance levels, the number of visitors has increased since last year. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for
RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
Jemele Hill details ‘tremendous amount of growth’ in Raleigh as N&O reporter in new memoir
“I look back on my time in Raleigh very fondly and it’s one of the places where I worked where I had a tremendous amount of growth as a professional,” Hill told The N&O. She said Raleigh “will always have a special place for me.”
cbs17
Fact check: Did Wake County violent crime fall 42% when Donnie Harrison was sheriff?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For any candidate who’s running for sheriff, there may be no issue more important than crime. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison is running to get his old job back, and campaign ads and mailers that support his candidacy repeat a big number — a 42-percent drop in violent crime during his previous 16-year run as sheriff.
This Is North Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in North Carolina.
WRAL
East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems file residency protest against Republican running for state Senate
A complaint filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections alleges that Republican state Senate candidate E.C. Sykes does not live in the district where he is running for office, as required by state law. The complaint was filed last week by activist Todd Stiefel of Raleigh on behalf of...
Friends and Family of CJ graduate killed in Raleigh mass shooting gather to honor her life
Friends and Family of Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13th, gathered to remember and honor her life tonight at a park she spent a lot of time at growing up. Connors was on her porch talking to a neighbor when she...
6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say
OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on […]
