WRAL News

Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary

CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
CARY, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Durham workers speak out about workers’ rights

DURHAM — The Durham’s Workers’ Rights Commission hosted a Workers Speak Out event at the People’s Solidarity Hub in Durham Wednesday evening. Workers and union members from across the city gathered to share their experiences, voice their concerns, reinforce their rights and advocate for workers’ unions, as well as get to know one another.
DURHAM, NC
DURHAM, NC
getnews.info

Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties

The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina. On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot. Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
RALEIGH, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Reports of fights prompt code red lockdown at East Wake High School

East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents. East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents.
elonnewsnetwork.com

PHOTO GALLERY: North Carolina State Fair

The 2022 North Carolina State Fair ran from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23 and welcomed over 854,368 visitors, according to the fair’s attendance records as of Oct. 23. Though the fair is yet to reach its pre-pandemic attendance levels, the number of visitors has increased since last year. The...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WENDELL, NC
WNCT

6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say

OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on […]
OXFORD, NC

