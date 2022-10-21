Read full article on original website
3 Yankees who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The New York Yankees have a lot of free agents that may not return to the team in 2023. Perhaps more than any other team in baseball, the New York Yankees could have a lot of turnover on their roster this offseason. Part of that is because they have 10...
Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win
Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)
Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
Here’s what Aaron Judge said on free agency after Yankees were eliminated
The New York Yankees were swept out of the postseason by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. With that in mind, it’s officially free agency season for Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge’s free agency has been looming over the entire postseason, and rightly so. Judge hit 62 home runs this season, setting an American League record in the process.
Yankees’ offseason checklist: Re-sign Aaron Judge and land 2 All-Star pitchers, MLB insider says
The Yankees are on the clock. New York’s offseason began Sunday night following their 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium. The No. 1 item on general manager Brian Cashman’s to-do list is re-sign outfielder Aaron Judge, who’s...
Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices
New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
Justin Verlander’s past suggests World Series future could be a dark one
The Houston Astros seem to be on a good track to win another World Series, but they could face issues with ace Justin Verlander. The Houston Astros are favored to win the World Series for a reason. After finishing the regular season with the second-best record of the entire league (106-56), they’re about to face the surprising Philadelphia Phillies, whose regular-season record of 87-75 did not suggest a deep playoff run was looming.
3 Yankees most to blame for insurmountable 0-3 ALCS hole
The New York Yankees fell to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, and now face an 0-3 deficit. Fans are already thinking about next year, and rightly so. A return home was supposed to inspire an ALCS comeback, but it instead brought more tribulations for the Yankees against the Houston Astros — a foe they just can’t seem to leapfrog.
Best photos from Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5
The Phillies partied in the clubhouse following their World Series berth. Hoskins, who hit four home runs in the NLCS, rang the bell following the game. The Phillies gathered for a team photo after their win in Game 5 of the NLCS. Middleton's team is back in the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies stormed the field after the NLCS victory at Citizens Bank Park. Following the win, Middleton said he might've "underpaid" Harper. You can read more about that here. ...
Did Gio Urshela just take a shot at the Yankees for trading him?
Gio Urshela might have just taken a shot at Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees for trading him. What felt like it should have been a magical season for the New York Yankees crumbled as soon as it faced adversity. The Houston Astros proved they are the far better team when they swept the Yankees on their home field.
The Moonshot: World Series predictions and lessons for the Yankees
Well, we believe in exit velocity, bat flips, launch angles, stealing home, the hanging curveball, Big League Chew, sausage races, and that unwritten rules of any kind are self-indulgent, overrated crap. We believe Greg Maddux was an actual wizard. We believe there ought to be a constitutional amendment protecting minor league baseball and that pitch framing is both an art and a science. We believe in the sweet spot, making WARP not war, letting your closer chase a two-inning save, and we believe love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.
NLCS Odds: Padres vs. Phillies Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to seal their ticket to the World Series as they face the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series and deliver a Padres-Phillies Game 5 prediction and pick. The Phillies...
thecomeback.com
Yankees fans give Bronx welcome to Ted Cruz
Texas junior Senator Ted Cruz traveled to New York City on Sunday night to watch the Houston Astros finish their American League Championship Series sweep of the New York Yankees in a game that ended 6-5. Cruz, who sat in open seating close to home plate, was quickly spotted in...
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Padres-Phillies, Astros-Yankees
The MLB playoffs continue Sunday with Game 5 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1, followed by Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees (7:07 p.m. ET). Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. Padres...
First major Mets free agent signing of the offseason prediction
The New York Mets are heading into what will possibly be the biggest offseason in their franchise’s history. They have a lot of contracts coming off the books, including some big names. The decisions on who to retain and who to let walk will be hard. Some moves may become very unpopular with the fanbase.
Complete list of Yankees upcoming free agents and predictions
A complete list of every New York Yankees free agent and where they will sign. Coming off of a truly heartbreaking performance in the ALCS that saw them get swept by the Astros, this wound is going to be a painful one for both Yankees fans and players alike. With...
3 easiest Mets roster decisions for Billy Eppler this offseason
Being a Major League Baseball General Manager isn’t the easiest job in the world. Like any career, some choices are easy. Billy Eppler will have some tough decisions to make in building the New York Mets roster this offseason. He’ll also have some easy ones. Eppler will be...
Why the 2023 Mets may be worse than the 2022 Mets
The New York Mets have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, where lots of changes to the roster will be made and contract decisions between impending free agents and the front office are needed, but there are historic indicators that lead to the Mets having a worse record than their 101-61 mark they posted in 2022, the second most wins in a season in their 61-year history.
3 players Braves must extend not named Dansby Swanson
The Atlanta Braves have an obvious extension candidate in Dansby Swanson, but who else should they target?. Dansby Swanson is Atlanta’s primary offseason concern, and rightly so — the Braves don’t want to lose one of the primary voices in their clubhouse. Nicknamed ‘the sheriff’, Swanson made his first All-Star team this year and increased his value immensely in a walk season.
