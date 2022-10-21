ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NESN

Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win

Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)

Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices

New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees

Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Justin Verlander’s past suggests World Series future could be a dark one

The Houston Astros seem to be on a good track to win another World Series, but they could face issues with ace Justin Verlander. The Houston Astros are favored to win the World Series for a reason. After finishing the regular season with the second-best record of the entire league (106-56), they’re about to face the surprising Philadelphia Phillies, whose regular-season record of 87-75 did not suggest a deep playoff run was looming.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 Yankees most to blame for insurmountable 0-3 ALCS hole

The New York Yankees fell to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, and now face an 0-3 deficit. Fans are already thinking about next year, and rightly so. A return home was supposed to inspire an ALCS comeback, but it instead brought more tribulations for the Yankees against the Houston Astros — a foe they just can’t seem to leapfrog.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5

The Phillies partied in the clubhouse following their World Series berth.  Hoskins, who hit four home runs in the NLCS, rang the bell following the game.  The Phillies gathered for a team photo after their win in Game 5 of the NLCS. Middleton's team is back in the World Series for the first time since 2009.  The Phillies stormed the field after the NLCS victory at Citizens Bank Park.  Following the win, Middleton said he might've "underpaid" Harper. You can read more about that here.  ...
HOME, PA
FanSided

Did Gio Urshela just take a shot at the Yankees for trading him?

Gio Urshela might have just taken a shot at Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees for trading him. What felt like it should have been a magical season for the New York Yankees crumbled as soon as it faced adversity. The Houston Astros proved they are the far better team when they swept the Yankees on their home field.
FanSided

The Moonshot: World Series predictions and lessons for the Yankees

Well, we believe in exit velocity, bat flips, launch angles, stealing home, the hanging curveball, Big League Chew, sausage races, and that unwritten rules of any kind are self-indulgent, overrated crap. We believe Greg Maddux was an actual wizard. We believe there ought to be a constitutional amendment protecting minor league baseball and that pitch framing is both an art and a science. We believe in the sweet spot, making WARP not war, letting your closer chase a two-inning save, and we believe love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Yankees fans give Bronx welcome to Ted Cruz

Texas junior Senator Ted Cruz traveled to New York City on Sunday night to watch the Houston Astros finish their American League Championship Series sweep of the New York Yankees in a game that ended 6-5. Cruz, who sat in open seating close to home plate, was quickly spotted in...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

First major Mets free agent signing of the offseason prediction

The New York Mets are heading into what will possibly be the biggest offseason in their franchise’s history. They have a lot of contracts coming off the books, including some big names. The decisions on who to retain and who to let walk will be hard. Some moves may become very unpopular with the fanbase.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Complete list of Yankees upcoming free agents and predictions

A complete list of every New York Yankees free agent and where they will sign. Coming off of a truly heartbreaking performance in the ALCS that saw them get swept by the Astros, this wound is going to be a painful one for both Yankees fans and players alike. With...
FanSided

Why the 2023 Mets may be worse than the 2022 Mets

The New York Mets have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, where lots of changes to the roster will be made and contract decisions between impending free agents and the front office are needed, but there are historic indicators that lead to the Mets having a worse record than their 101-61 mark they posted in 2022, the second most wins in a season in their 61-year history.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

3 players Braves must extend not named Dansby Swanson

The Atlanta Braves have an obvious extension candidate in Dansby Swanson, but who else should they target?. Dansby Swanson is Atlanta’s primary offseason concern, and rightly so — the Braves don’t want to lose one of the primary voices in their clubhouse. Nicknamed ‘the sheriff’, Swanson made his first All-Star team this year and increased his value immensely in a walk season.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

