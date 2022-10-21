Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu‘s [SHIB] charts revealed that there was a possibility that it is in a long phase of accumulation on the price charts. It has been on a downtrend for nearly a year now and was down by nearly 90%, at press time. This downtrend has been interspersed by quick rallies, each of which was sold off just as quickly.

1 DAY AGO