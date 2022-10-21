ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Cardano Is in Midst of Network Activity Bullrun and Daily Transactions, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Is XRP Centralized? Ledger Co-Founder Addresses Controversial Comment

Eric Larchevêque, the co-founder of the popular cryptocurrency hardware wallet Ledger, has attracted backlash after making some disparaging comments about the XRP cryptocurrency. In a clip that went semi-viral on the social media platform TikTok, the French entrepreneur said that the Ripple-affiliated token wasn’t even a cryptocurrency due to...
u.today

Cardano: Community Predicts "Ethereum Moment" Bull Run, Here's How It Might Happen

u.today

FTX Says That Adding Spot Cardano (ADA) Pair Is on Roadmap

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has tweeted that adding a spot Cardano (ADA) pair is already on the exchange’s roadmap in response to a disgruntled user. Bankman-Fried has noted that the popular trading platform currently offers perpetual futures tied to the popular cryptocurrency for its international users. FTX also lets...
bitcoinist.com

New DOGE All-Time High Soon? – Dogecoin Price Prediction

Meme coins do not have any intrinsic value but are an essential part of the cryptocurrency landscape. What would crypto be without Elon Musk’s favorite dog-theme coin, Dogecoin?. Intended as a joke featuring a viral photograph of a Shiba Inu dog, DOGE quickly became the biggest Memecoin on the...
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 24

u.today

Here's How Huobi Token (HT) Price Chart Will Look in Future, According to Exchange's Advisor

u.today

Dogecoin "Has To" Crack Its Previous ATH, David Gokhshtein Predicts Potential

u.today

SHIB Metaverse: Major New Upgrade Revealed

u.today

ADA Listing on FTX Could Turn into Tragedy, Cardano Founder and BitBoy Discuss

As became known yesterday, one of the leading crypto exchanges, FTX, is seriously considering listing ADA on the spot market. However, statements from the exchange's head, Sam Bankman-Fried, have raised a number of conflicting expectations. In particular, the threat that a listing of ADA on FTX could pose to Cardano was expressed by Ben "BitBoy" Armstrong, a well-known crypto influencer, with whom Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson himself soon engaged in a discussion.
u.today

Aptos (APT): Here's What Contributed to Recent Price Move

ambcrypto.com

Calculating the odds of Shiba Inu [SHIB] facing a rejection at this level soon

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu‘s [SHIB] charts revealed that there was a possibility that it is in a long phase of accumulation on the price charts. It has been on a downtrend for nearly a year now and was down by nearly 90%, at press time. This downtrend has been interspersed by quick rallies, each of which was sold off just as quickly.
u.today

320,000 ETH Moved by Whales, Here's How Ethereum Price Reacted

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Is Extremely Undervalued According to On-chain Data

u.today

XRP Forms Its First "Golden Cross" in Months: Details

u.today

Breaking: Twitter Developing Its Own Crypto Wallet

According to popular tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong, social media giant Twitter is working on a "wallet prototype "that will make it possible to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies. Twitter rolled out a feature that made it possible for users to tip content creators with Bitcoin last September. In mid-February, Twitter-native...
u.today

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 23

u.today

Only Fourth of Australians Support CBDC Issuance

According to a recent survey published by global decision intelligence company Morning Consult, only a fourth of Australians support the issuance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Only 5% of those Australians who took part in the poll would "strongly" be in favor of such an initiative. Notably, support...

