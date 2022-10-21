ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

SHIB Metaverse: Major New Upgrade Revealed

u.today

Dogecoin "Has To" Crack Its Previous ATH, David Gokhshtein Predicts Potential

u.today

Chainlink (LINK) Boasts 12 Integrations Across Top 5 Chains in Past Week

u.today

Aura Finance (AURA) Breaks into Top 20 DeFis as TVL Eclipses $500 Million

Aura Finance (AURA), a protocol that allows stakeholders of Balancer's (BAL) liquidity pools to maximize their rewards and governance power, shares the details of its impressive milstones. Its key metrics eclipsed those of DeFi majors Yearn.Finance, GMX, Synthetix, dYdX and Abracadabra. Aura Finance (AURA) yield optimizer sees its TVL above...
u.today

Only Fourth of Australians Support CBDC Issuance

According to a recent survey published by global decision intelligence company Morning Consult, only a fourth of Australians support the issuance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Only 5% of those Australians who took part in the poll would "strongly" be in favor of such an initiative. Notably, support...
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 24

u.today

Ripple Shovels 100 Million XRP as Investors Start Frantically Grabbing XRP-Oriented Products

u.today

Israel's Main Stock Exchange to Launch Cryptocurrency Trading: Details

Israel's main and only stock exchange, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), has included the creation of a blockchain platform for investing in cryptocurrencies in its 2023-2027 development strategy. According to the press release, TASE is going to strengthen the use of innovative technologies, including blockchain, tokenization of various asset classes, as well as implementation of smart contracts.
u.today

$223 Million Worth of LINK Bought by Large Holders in Five Month Accumulation Spree

u.today

XRP Forms Its First "Golden Cross" in Months: Details

u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 25

u.today

Shiba Inu Claims Second Spot in CMC Trends, Here's Why It Could Happen

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Is Extremely Undervalued According to On-chain Data

u.today

3 Reasons Why Aptos (APT) Is Showing Almost 40% Growth in Last 24 Hours

u.today

New SHIB Whale Born, Holding 3.3 Trillion Coins

u.today

Breaking: Twitter Developing Its Own Crypto Wallet

According to popular tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong, social media giant Twitter is working on a "wallet prototype "that will make it possible to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies. Twitter rolled out a feature that made it possible for users to tip content creators with Bitcoin last September. In mid-February, Twitter-native...
u.today

Huobi Token (HT) Surprises Again After Going 130% Against Bitcoin

u.today

Tesla’s Bitcoin Bet Goes Terribly Wrong

E-car manufacturer Tesla has reported a $170 million impairment loss on its Bitcoin bet in its recent quarterly 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. According to accounting rules, Bitcoin is considered to be a collectible. This means that cryptocurrency investments are generally held at a cost. Companies are required to recognize impairment charges if the fair value of the cryptocurrency falls below its carrying value.
u.today

Bitcoin Going Down? $10,000 Is Price David Gokhshtein Ponders, Here's Why

