ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Aaron Boone Says Isiah Kiner-Falefa Should've Been Considered For Gold Glove Award

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sukon_0ihaqJXj00

Even after benching Kiner-Falefa over his defense in the ALDS, Boone believes the shortstop is deserving of being a Gold Glove Award finalist

Finalists for this year's Gold Glove Awards were announced on Thursday and as always, the baseball world took to social media to critique which players made the cut.

For the Yankees, despite nominations at five different positions, there were two glaring omissions.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson, who did his best to make up for a down year on offense with a spectacular defensive season, was not among the three finalists at his position. Metrics suggest that Donaldson was arguably the best defender at third base in 2022.

Similarly, many view Aaron Judge as a snub in the outfield. The slugger continues to pass the eye test each year with highlight-reel plays and jaw-dropping throws, but he still hasn't been recognized in the Gold Glove department.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone weighed in on the announced finalists on Thursday afternoon. He told reporters, like Bryan Hoch of MLB.com , that "it's a joke" Donaldson wasn't a Gold Glove finalist, pointing out that Judge splitting time in right field and center field hurt his chances in 2022.

Boone continued, making a controversial (and slightly confusing) comment about his shortstop. The skipper said that a case can be made for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to be a finalist for a Gold Glove Award at shortstop this year.

This isn't the first time Boone has been complimentary to Kiner-Falefa and his defense. Back in July, Boone said "IKF" has been "one of the game's best defenders at shortstop."

And yet, Boone and the Yankees benched Kiner-Falefa for his defense at the end of the American League Division Series, moving Oswaldo Cabrera to shortstop for Games 4 and 5.

Kiner-Falefa started Game 1 of the American League Championship Game in Houston, but watched from the sidelines as top prospect Oswald Peraza made a few sparkling plays at shortstop in Game 2.

Some metrics are more kind to Kiner-Falefa than others. He was fourth in the American League among qualifying shortstops in defensive runs saved (plus-10), but tied for 11th in outs above average (minus-2). Kiner-Falefa committed 15 errors this season, sixth-most in the AL.

Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, catcher Jose Trevino, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, left fielder Andrew Benintendi and utility man DJ LeMahieu were the other five Yankees listed as finalists.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
NJ.com

WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans

John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Bergen Record

'This is gonna be my team forever': How Yankees fans have longstanding passion for Bombers

NEW YORK -- For Carlos Garcia, being in the Bronx this weekend meant everything. The 31-year-old has been a Yankees fan since he was a 5-year-old kid playing baseball in his native Venezuela. Surrounded by cousins who were fans of the Boston Red Sox, Garcia was the sole New York fan in his baseball-loving family. So, it comes as no surprise that the self-proclaimed “super fan” convinced his two friends to make the more than five-hour drive from upstate to New York City for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy