Arizona State

ESPN

Timothy Bradley Jr.'s breakdown: How Anderson Silva can upset Jake Paul

Anderson Silva is 3-1 in his boxing career and 2-0 since returning in 2021 (the other two fights were in 1998 and 2005). In his last two fights, both in 2021, he won a split decision over former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and scored a first-round KO of former UFC champion Tito Ortiz.

