Sacramento, CA

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News

Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News

Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody. While the...
Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
PORTLAND, OR
NBA Star Stephen Curry’s Former Bay Area Mansion Just Hit the Market for $9 Million

When the Golden State Warriors made the move from Oakland to San Francisco in 2019, point guard Stephen Curry had to give up his East Bay digs due to the commute. Now, the behemoth manse that the NBA star and his wife Ayesha custom-built is back on the market once again. Located in the suburbs of Alamo, the epic estate was completed in 2018 and sold for $6.4 million just one year later in an off-market deal, current owner Sam Hirbod told The Wall Street Journal. Fast forward three years, Curry’s former pad is now asking $8.9 million. Sited on nearly one...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

